Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage
CAPE TOWN - It’s back to business for most people in the fishing town of Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Monday following extreme weather conditions over the weekend.
However, the owners of a restaurant located on the shoreline are still picking up the pieces after massive waves crashed into its windows as a spring tide rolled in.
Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows and part of the roof on Saturday afternoon.
Manager, Chand’ni Eddie, said that although they anticipated major waves annually due to the spring tide, this was the first time they’d seen it swell to this extent.
"There were big sells out at sea, massive high-pressure zone, so we knew we were in for a big weekend. We anticipated it, obviously, it was bigger than we thought it was going to be. We haven't had waves like that in the last ten years."
The restaurant will soon reopen its ocean deck to patrons, but management said they will remain on high alert and will only continue with major repairs when the next full moon has passed.
