Private sector infrastructure investment needed to save SA from a water crisis
Africa Melane speaks to Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management.
Almost all of South Africa’s water infrastructure is developed and managed by the public sector, municipalities and the government.
However, years of underinvestment and neglect have awakened the private sector to the opportunity to invest in water infrastructure.
Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management says while South African households and companies have implemented solutions, such as solar, to cope with Eskom's load shedding, solving the rising water infrastructure crisis may not be as simple.
Ramukosi says a collaborative effort between the private sector and government is vital.
It is just unrealistic to just rely on the government to this by themselves. As the privates sector...we can play a role in ensuring that some of these projects can be done.Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management
The municipalities and the waterboards owing the department of water up to R15bn just be tween the two of them, it does raise concern in terms of long-term funding partnerships.Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management
As the system grows, or as more demand grows for more water into the system, you need more projects. The government is financially constrained, so there needs to be more room for the private sector to participate.Thanzi Ramukosi, investment specialist at Ninety-One Asset Management
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Business
National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's?
The bill seeks to create a holding company to replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next year's elections.Read More
Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk resigns with immediate effect
Naspers and Prosus boards and Bob van Dijk have "mutually agreed" to part ways, after being in the role for a decade.Read More
'Govt interference in food pricing could lead to empty supermarket shelves'
Agri SA has warned against the government's plan on of tackling rising food prices.Read More
Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system.Read More
Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV
When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothlyRead More
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote
The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'.Read More
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business'
The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Capital, is quitting.Read More
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?
Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threatening their production.Read More
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment
Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results.Read More