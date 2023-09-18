Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk resigns with immediate effect
Africa Melane speaks to David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chief Global Equity Strategist.
Naspers and Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk resigned with immediate effect.
“The Naspers and Prosus boards and Bob van Dijk have mutually agreed that Bob will, effective 18 September 2023, step down from his position as chief executive as well as his position on the boards of both companies,” the group announced on Monday.
Van Dijk has been CEO of Naspers since 2014.
Ervin Tu, group chief investment officer, has been appointed as the interim CEO.
David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chief Global Equity Strategist says this could be a move towards a restructuring at the company.
They've got to rethink their strategy, and I think perhaps this is what it's all about. Saying hold on a second, this is not working. We're not getting the support of the market...best maybe we part company and rethink where we are.David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chief Global Equity Strategist
We're going to learn a lot about Ervin Tu. He is the Chief Investment officer. We'll have to see where the company goes from here.David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chief Global Equity Strategist
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
