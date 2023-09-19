Methods in place to ensure IPPs don't 'fleece' Tshwane when leasing two stations
TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane municipality says there are mechanisms in place to ensure it does not get ripped off by private businesses in its venture to lease out two of its power stations.
The Tshwane council recently passed a motion for the city to lease out the disused Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.
The capital city is offering 40-year leases to independent power producers for the upgrade, maintenance and operation of the stations.
READ MORE:
-
2 unused power stations costing about R300m a year to maintain - Tshwane
-
Brink vows to fight Eskom if it doesn't allow Tshwane to procure power from IPPs
-
Tshwane sets goal of procuring & generating 1,000mw of power over next 3 years
The Tshwane municipality said the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations have the capacity to generate 700 megawatts of electricity before falling into disuse.
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the city does not have the money to get them working again, hence it approached the private sector.
Brink said the city would get into a purchase agreement with the successful bidder to buy electricity from them.
"We have no option as a country but to invite the most competitive, fairest, most cost-effective proposals from the private sector. How do we ensure we don't get fleeced? Well, good public administration, in the first instance.”
The municipality will soon be undergoing a public participation process to get the views from residents and other stakeholders of Tshwane on whether this is a good idea.
This article first appeared on EWN : Methods in place to ensure IPPs don't 'fleece' Tshwane when leasing two stations
Source : Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Vredenburg councillor murdered: 'It was political, everybody wants that ward'
Councillor Arthur Gqeba was shot and killed in the third attempt on his life.Read More
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave.Read More
Taps run dry at 3 Gauteng hospitals. 'Situation has improved' claims government
Hospitals in Gauteng have been struggling to keep wards clean amid water issues.Read More
Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices
Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock.Read More
Outgoing Naspers/Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk received salary of... R1.29 billion?!
Bob van Dijk will step down from Naspers and Prosus where he was earning a truly outrageous salary.Read More
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake
Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital needs your help replacing 40 benches for tired patients
Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage
Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows and part of the roof on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase
Unfortunately, a 93-year-old woman died after being swept away by tsunami-like waves.Read More