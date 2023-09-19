Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices





Struggling to find a replica Springbok jersey at your local sport store? Lester Kiewit speaks to Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport about why this is happening.

Listen below.

The limited stock of Springbok jerseys in small local sports stores is due to the limited number of stores that Nike is supplying

The Springbok replica jerseys are made by Nike who distribute them to specific stores. This means that Springbok replica jerseys are most likely only available online at Word Rugby and one or two other retail stores.

RELATED: GO BOKKE! HERE'S WHERE TO GET YOUR BOK JERSEYS AND TEES FOR THE RUGBY WORLD CUP

Klopper says that smaller, independent stores like his have received a letter to notify them that Nike will be "cutting out smaller sports stores".

Nike products have been discontinued since 2019. They sent us a letter out of the blue saying that the store doesn't meet the objective criteria of Nike's business strategy going forward. Dirk Klopper, Small Business Owner - Klopper Sports

Klopper reached out to South African Rugby and the Competition Committee to log a complaint where he says that Nike's decision to distribute to larger stores only was "almost like bullying". His complaint was unsuccessful.

With the jerseys retailing for almost R1400, Kiewit notes that this might increase the sale of knock-off products; not everyone can afford the real deal.

RELATED: COULD THE SPRINGBOKS' ALTERNATIVE COLOURFUL AND PATTERNED TEAL KITS BE A TACTIC?

If the product was stocked at smaller sports stores, it would stand the chance of being less expensive, says Klopper.

RELATED: RASSIE CALLS ON MZANSI TO WEAR SPRINGBOK JERSEYS FOR #BOKFRIDAY

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.