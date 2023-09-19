Outgoing Naspers/Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk received salary of... R1.29 billion?!





Lester Kiewit speaks with Anesca Smith, a South African journalist living in the Netherlands.

Bob van Dijk's sudden announcement on Monday that he is stepping down as Naspers CEO with immediate effect sent shockwaves through boardrooms and caused the share price to plummet.

He has been CEO of Naspers since 2014.

In that time, he has received R1.29 billion in salaries, bonuses, and incentives, according to figures from 2022.

Smith says that people in the Netherlands were completely shocked to find out just how much he was earning.

RELATED: Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk resigns with immediate effect

Experts are asking what he has actually done during his tenure at Prosus at Naspers to deserve such an exorbitant salary package. Anesca Smith, SA Journalist

Bob Van Dijk, CEO of Naspers, the holding company of Multichoice, addresses the media on the findings of the company’s relationship with ANN7. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.

A recent story in a newspaper in the Netherlands (where he is based) revealed that he was the highest-earning CEO in the country

He was reportedly paid over 1000 times more than his average worker.

Smith says he was also the highest earner in 2021 and 2020, but his recent salary package was 150% higher in 2022 than in 2021.

Listen to the interview for more.