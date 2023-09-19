Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
comment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Next stop, Namibia! From deserts to national parks, this is a top travel spot

19 September 2023 10:48 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Namibia
travel tips

Here's why Namibia should be on your travel bucket list...

Iga Motylska, a globetrotting journalist speaks about Namibia as an undiscovered gem of a travel destination. Listen below.

Motylska says that Namibia is world-famous for its beautiful sand dunes and wild bush veld.

It's a country that has been used as a film set for a post-apocalyptic world (Mad Max) - for its unique landscape which is only one reason she recommends it as a top travel location.

Other reasons are:

1) From sandy deserts up North to the Zambezi region, Namibia is luscious to look at, "there's really anything and everything for the traveller to see."

2) The spectacular wildlife - from elephants to wild horses.

3) Khoisan rock art.

4) The National Park - it's the fourth largest national park in the world, covering 12.2 million acres in the South of Namibia.

RELATED: INSTAGRAM IS MAKING YOU A BAD TOURIST... HERE’S HOW TO TRAVEL RESPECTFULLY

Motylska recommends that you spend at least 10 days in Namibia if you can, but three weeks is ideal to see all it has to offer.

The traveller also recommends that you drive or shuttle through areas to save money - if you're driving, get a 4X4 with a good air con.

RELATED: CAPE TOWN MAKES TRAVEL EXPERTS’ LIST OF ‘MUST-VISIT CITIES BEFORE YOU DIE’

So, is your next stop Namibia?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Next stop, Namibia! From deserts to national parks, this is a top travel spot




