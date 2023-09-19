Next stop, Namibia! From deserts to national parks, this is a top travel spot
Iga Motylska, a globetrotting journalist speaks about Namibia as an undiscovered gem of a travel destination. Listen below.
Motylska says that Namibia is world-famous for its beautiful sand dunes and wild bush veld.
It's a country that has been used as a film set for a post-apocalyptic world (Mad Max) - for its unique landscape which is only one reason she recommends it as a top travel location.
Other reasons are:
1) From sandy deserts up North to the Zambezi region, Namibia is luscious to look at, "there's really anything and everything for the traveller to see."
2) The spectacular wildlife - from elephants to wild horses.
3) Khoisan rock art.
4) The National Park - it's the fourth largest national park in the world, covering 12.2 million acres in the South of Namibia.
RELATED: INSTAGRAM IS MAKING YOU A BAD TOURIST... HERE’S HOW TO TRAVEL RESPECTFULLY
Motylska recommends that you spend at least 10 days in Namibia if you can, but three weeks is ideal to see all it has to offer.
The traveller also recommends that you drive or shuttle through areas to save money - if you're driving, get a 4X4 with a good air con.
RELATED: CAPE TOWN MAKES TRAVEL EXPERTS’ LIST OF ‘MUST-VISIT CITIES BEFORE YOU DIE’
So, is your next stop Namibia?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Next stop, Namibia! From deserts to national parks, this is a top travel spot
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/emiddelkoop/emiddelkoop1907/emiddelkoop190700081/132321102-dead-tree-and-red-sand-dunes-namibia.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] A spit braai fired up on a bakkie? Only in South Africa's streets!
Yasis! What won't we do for a lekker braai? Even if it's on wheels, we move!Read More
[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED
After a successful match, the mother ran to her son and affectionately hugged him.Read More
[WATCH] Izinja madoda!! VW Polo driver shows love to OUTSurance points woman
This time around, Volkswagen Polo drivers strike on the road for the right reasons.Read More
Can you lower cholesterol with psyllium or probiotics? The research says...
Do supplements work? Some experts have the answer.Read More
Apple releases iOS 17 for iPhones, its biggest software update of the year
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave.Read More
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert
Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.Read More
Happy 50th Jazzart! CPT's oldest contemporary dance company celebrates milestone
The company's '50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival' takes place at the Artscape from 5 October 2023.Read More
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study
A recent study shows that couples are often very similar.Read More