England and Wales are reportedly losing two pubs a day, according to local government statistics.

In just three months, about 230 pubs closed down, were demolished, or converted.

Many thought that this was solely due to the pandemic but issues around staffing, running costs, and taxation continue to prevail, BBC News reports.

Here we are now, well beyond the pandemic, and they are still closing at a rate in Wales of two pubs every day, 383 in six months. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Even the UK’s ‘wonkiest’ pub in West Midlands was recently gutted in a fire and demolished, provoking community outrage.

Campaigners are calling for planning laws to change in order to protect pubs.

This article first appeared on 702 : Two pubs close down every day in England and Wales