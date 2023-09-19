British PM Rishi Sunak announces plan to ban XL bully breed by end of the year

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants. 19 September 2023 1:51 PM
View all Local
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa? Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation. 19 September 2023 11:41 AM
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain. 19 September 2023 7:22 AM
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock. 19 September 2023 8:51 AM
National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's? The bill seeks to create a holding company to replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next y... 18 September 2023 9:44 PM
Private sector infrastructure investment needed to save SA from a water crisis Investment is essential to refurbish and upgrade existing systems and construct new infrastructure to support the growing populati... 18 September 2023 8:22 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] A spit braai fired up on a bakkie? Only in South Africa's streets! Yasis! What won't we do for a lekker braai? Even if it's on wheels, we move! 19 September 2023 2:11 PM
[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED After a successful match, the mother ran to her son and affectionately hugged him. 19 September 2023 11:51 AM
[WATCH] Izinja madoda!! VW Polo driver shows love to OUTSurance points woman This time around, Volkswagen Polo drivers strike on the road for the right reasons. 19 September 2023 11:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Golf legend Ernie Els’ daughter to make Springbok Women debut One thing is certain, sporting abilities run in the Els family. 19 September 2023 1:46 PM
Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit A second alternative all-white kit will be worn for the Ireland game as the first alternative is too similar to Ireland’s green je... 19 September 2023 12:44 PM
SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs In 2021 the Steyn de Lange won the Junior World Championships Bronze medal in the at 92kg category. Which made him the second Sou... 18 September 2023 4:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again Trevor Noah says he has had so much fun performing in front of a home crowd. 19 September 2023 2:21 PM
Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery. 19 September 2023 12:35 PM
Exploring Nigeria’s Netflix epic: Jagun Jagun - steeped in current realities Nigeria’s slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) explores a rich past that also reflects the world today. 19 September 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Global warming is reaching boiling point, world leaders suggest 4 ways to manage We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming, and world leaders are offering four ways to manage this dangerous time. 19 September 2023 12:27 PM
NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial An expert panel found no concrete evidence that so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” exist. 19 September 2023 11:39 AM
Two pubs close down every day in England and Wales Pubs in the UK are ‘disappearing’ at an alarming rate. 19 September 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Africa
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

British PM Rishi Sunak announces plan to ban XL bully breed by end of the year

19 September 2023 10:26 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Pitbull
Pitbull Union of South Africa
pitbull attack
Pitbull Cross
pitbulls
The Pitbull Federation of SA
Pitbull Federation of South Africa

The move comes after a father of two was mauled to death by two of the dogs while reportedly trying to protect his elderly mother.

UK Correspondent Gavin Grey joins John Maytham to discuss the decision to ban the American XL bully in the UK by the end of the year.

xl-american-bully-wikicommonsjpg

RELATED: Pitbull ban: ‘Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog’ - canine expert

It is nearly a year since members of the Gatesville community in Cape town's Athlone suburb set alight and killed three pitbulls after the dogs attacked and seriously injured a little girl in the area.

The incident followed calls for a complete ban on the ownership of pitbulls as domestic animals after an eight-year-old boy from Bloemfontein was mauled to death by a pitbull at his home last November.

In the days that followed, pitbull owners in Bloemfontein began surrendering their dogs to the SPCA.

In the UK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that he aims to ban the XL bully breed by the end of the year.

It comes after two of the dogs mauled a father-of-two to death who was trying to protect his elderly mother.

They have previously attacked several other UK citizens, including a two-year-old child.

The UK government's move will follow the banning of four other breeds - the Pit Bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro - all banned under a law that prohibits any dog that is "dangerously out of control.”

They are basically a muscle on legs. They are 9 stone, that's roughly 62kgs when fully grown and they are extremely aggressive looking.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Dare I say it, they are the dog of choice of some career criminals...

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Some of the CCTV footage that has emerged of some of these dog attacks are truly horrific.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

People tried to beat the dogs off with metal bars and bits of wood.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

In the last five years, the number of out-of-control dogs causing injury cases has increased by more than a third.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

British PM Richie Sunak announces plan to ban XL Bully breed by the end of the year:

RELATED: Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




19 September 2023 10:26 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Pitbull
Pitbull Union of South Africa
pitbull attack
Pitbull Cross
pitbulls
The Pitbull Federation of SA
Pitbull Federation of South Africa

More from World

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Global warming is reaching boiling point, world leaders suggest 4 ways to manage

19 September 2023 12:27 PM

We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming, and world leaders are offering four ways to manage this dangerous time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial

19 September 2023 11:39 AM

An expert panel found no concrete evidence that so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” exist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Derek Bennett

Two pubs close down every day in England and Wales

19 September 2023 10:57 AM

Pubs in the UK are ‘disappearing’ at an alarming rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ serezniy/123rf.com

Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?

14 September 2023 7:42 PM

Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threatening their production.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © uspmen /123rf.com

US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work

14 September 2023 3:01 PM

FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pawel86

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico

14 September 2023 2:07 PM

A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems further away than ever / Wikimedia Commons: Author unknown

Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach

13 September 2023 11:58 AM

As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yanukit/123rf.com

See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong

13 September 2023 11:24 AM

Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands

13 September 2023 11:11 AM

A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boeing CEO David Calhoun / Wikimedia Commons: Narendra Modi

[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips

12 September 2023 2:51 PM

'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit

Sport

[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED

Lifestyle

Outgoing Naspers/Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk received package of... R1.29 billion?!

Local

EWN Highlights

SAHRC confirms receipt of DA complaint over delayed social grant payments

19 September 2023 4:44 PM

Home Affairs hasn't had enough time to implement electoral reforms - Motsoaledi

19 September 2023 4:29 PM

Social grants crisis evidence govt not doing its job - DA

19 September 2023 3:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA