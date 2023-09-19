Vredenburg councillor murdered: 'It was political, everybody wants that ward'
Lester Kiewit speaks with ANC Councillor Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw.
The Vredenburg community is mourning the loss of Arthur Gqeba, one of their councillors who was murdered on Friday night.
Gqeba was living in fear after surviving two previous attempts on his life, forcing him to leave the area.
Upon his return, he continued to receive threats, but council bosses would not reinstate his security detail.
Le Roux-Rossouw believes the murder was motivated by envy or political greed, as he was the councillor of a ward that everyone wanted to control.
RELATED: Data reveals being a ward councillor is one of the most dangerous jobs in SA
Everybody wants the ward because it is fundamental. All the workers come from there.Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw, ANC Councillor
I can tell you it was politically motivated.Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw, ANC Councillor
Gqeba, Le Roux-Rossouw and others fought for his protection detail to be reinstated up to the day before his death.
Le Roux-Rossouw says Gqeba was a revolutionary for the people who did so much for his ward, even before he became a councillor, which is why he did not resign despite the danger.
Arthur Gqeba was a man who lived for the people. He marched for housing. He marched for sanitation. He marched for water. He gave his people in his ward jobs.Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw, ANC Councillor
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marsipanes/marsipanes1608/marsipanes160800331/64439649-bullets-and-pistol-glock-40.jpg
More from Local
Baby on the way? High Court mulls gender-neutral 'maternity' leave for SA
A new case against the Minister of Employment and Labour is calling for a new gender-neutral maternity leave.Read More
Taps run dry at 3 Gauteng hospitals. 'Situation has improved' claims government
Hospitals in Gauteng have been struggling to keep wards clean amid water issues.Read More
Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices
Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock.Read More
Outgoing Naspers/Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk received salary of... R1.29 billion?!
Bob van Dijk will step down from Naspers and Prosus where he was earning a truly outrageous salary.Read More
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake
Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain.Read More
Methods in place to ensure IPPs don't 'fleece' Tshwane when leasing two stations
The municipality will be leasing out its disused Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations to private businesses for 40 years due to it not having the funds to get them working again.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital needs your help replacing 40 benches for tired patients
Brass Bell restaurant picking up the pieces in wake of spring tide damage
Repairs are underway at the Brass Bell restaurant, where massive waves flooded the ocean-level restaurant, knocking out windows and part of the roof on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Spring tides expected to happen 'more often' thanks to new moon phase
Unfortunately, a 93-year-old woman died after being swept away by tsunami-like waves.Read More