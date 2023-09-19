Vredenburg councillor murdered: 'It was political, everybody wants that ward'





Lester Kiewit speaks with ANC Councillor Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw.

The Vredenburg community is mourning the loss of Arthur Gqeba, one of their councillors who was murdered on Friday night.

Gqeba was living in fear after surviving two previous attempts on his life, forcing him to leave the area.

Upon his return, he continued to receive threats, but council bosses would not reinstate his security detail.

Le Roux-Rossouw believes the murder was motivated by envy or political greed, as he was the councillor of a ward that everyone wanted to control.

RELATED: Data reveals being a ward councillor is one of the most dangerous jobs in SA

Everybody wants the ward because it is fundamental. All the workers come from there. Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw, ANC Councillor

I can tell you it was politically motivated. Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw, ANC Councillor

Gqeba, Le Roux-Rossouw and others fought for his protection detail to be reinstated up to the day before his death.

Le Roux-Rossouw says Gqeba was a revolutionary for the people who did so much for his ward, even before he became a councillor, which is why he did not resign despite the danger.

Picture: 123RF Premium/123rf

Arthur Gqeba was a man who lived for the people. He marched for housing. He marched for sanitation. He marched for water. He gave his people in his ward jobs. Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw, ANC Councillor

Listen to the interview for more.