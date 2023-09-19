City of Cape Town ramping up measures to combat extortion rackets





Clarence Ford speaks to JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.

Two security guards were recently shot while assisting waste removal staff in Philippi East.

This forced the City’s Urban Waste Management to temporarily suspend its services in the area for the second time this year.

We have had, in this year alone, two other such murders that I am aware of in relation to service delivery where extortion gangs are trying to get protection money. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says that the City has developed a kidnapping and extortion task team which they are using to try and get a handle on these issues.

SAPS have acquiesced to allowing us to play a more significant role. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

This includes increased investigative capacity and improved technology.

In addition to this, Smith says that in cases of City staff being attacked or murdered, the City does offer rewards for any information on these cases.

Listen to the interview above for more.