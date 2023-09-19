[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Did your mother support your sporting activities? Was she a cheerleader when you participated in sports?

The image of a mother cheering and hugging her son after a football match has divided social media.

While some X users praised the mother for endorsing her son with cheers and hugs, others did not.

@DiianaD lashed out at critics, saying that some people have strange behavioural attitudes because they didn't receive love at home.

Delusional people with no love at home want to criticize this so bad, there’s nothing wrong here plsss ' DeeDee🌟 (@DiianaD_) September 4, 2023

