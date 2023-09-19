



James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission South Africa joins John Perlman to talk about the findings of its latest Essential Food Pricing Monitoring report.

There's no doubt about it, grocery shopping for the majority of South Africans has truly become an exercise in frugality.

We're spending more and getting less, with the cost of even basic staples going up, up, up.

The Competition Commission has released it's latest Essential Food Pricing Monitoring (EFPM) Report.

The report shows that whilst overall inflation has come down, food inflation remains at nearly twice the inflation rate for all goods and services.

The Commission regularly monitors essential food prices and investigates the factors driving food inflation in order to ensure transparency regarding the profit margins set by producers and retailers.

This year, what we're seeing is costs are coming down at the farm gate, but they're not coming down at the till quite as extensively. James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission South Africa

Hodge says while wheat, maize and beef prices have all dropped since the beginning of the year, we're not seeing the decrease reflected at the tills.

The retail share of beef is at its highest point for many years. And the retail share is 40%. James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission South Africa

The Commission also identifies that local retailers' profit margins remain higher than in places like the UK and Ireland.

"When comparing their findings to South Africa, we notice that local retailers are much more profitable than their counterparts in these countries," said the Commission in its report.

This article first appeared on 702 : Are SA's food retailers unfairly coining it at the expense of the consumer?