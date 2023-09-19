Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants. 19 September 2023 1:51 PM
View all Local
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa? Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation. 19 September 2023 11:41 AM
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain. 19 September 2023 7:22 AM
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock. 19 September 2023 8:51 AM
National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's? The bill seeks to create a holding company to replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next y... 18 September 2023 9:44 PM
Private sector infrastructure investment needed to save SA from a water crisis Investment is essential to refurbish and upgrade existing systems and construct new infrastructure to support the growing populati... 18 September 2023 8:22 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] A spit braai fired up on a bakkie? Only in South Africa's streets! Yasis! What won't we do for a lekker braai? Even if it's on wheels, we move! 19 September 2023 2:11 PM
[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED After a successful match, the mother ran to her son and affectionately hugged him. 19 September 2023 11:51 AM
[WATCH] Izinja madoda!! VW Polo driver shows love to OUTSurance points woman This time around, Volkswagen Polo drivers strike on the road for the right reasons. 19 September 2023 11:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Golf legend Ernie Els’ daughter to make Springbok Women debut One thing is certain, sporting abilities run in the Els family. 19 September 2023 1:46 PM
Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit A second alternative all-white kit will be worn for the Ireland game as the first alternative is too similar to Ireland’s green je... 19 September 2023 12:44 PM
SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs In 2021 the Steyn de Lange won the Junior World Championships Bronze medal in the at 92kg category. Which made him the second Sou... 18 September 2023 4:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again Trevor Noah says he has had so much fun performing in front of a home crowd. 19 September 2023 2:21 PM
Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery. 19 September 2023 12:35 PM
Exploring Nigeria’s Netflix epic: Jagun Jagun - steeped in current realities Nigeria’s slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) explores a rich past that also reflects the world today. 19 September 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Global warming is reaching boiling point, world leaders suggest 4 ways to manage We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming, and world leaders are offering four ways to manage this dangerous time. 19 September 2023 12:27 PM
NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial An expert panel found no concrete evidence that so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” exist. 19 September 2023 11:39 AM
Two pubs close down every day in England and Wales Pubs in the UK are ‘disappearing’ at an alarming rate. 19 September 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Africa
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea

19 September 2023 12:35 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
VIRAL VIDEOS

This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on the day's trending news including a TikToker (Kookie Kuhle) going viral for the ultimate patriotic request to President Cyril Ramaphosa: make Mondays public holidays during the Rugby World Cup.

Skip to 6:35 for this one.

Friedman reports that Kookie Kuhle is a content creator who makes some funny videos about real-life things and others imitate sports commentators using a whisk as a microphone - adding to the comedic element.

Lately, Kuhle's gone viral for his latest TikTok where he asks the president of South Africa to make Mondays a public holiday during the Rugby World Cup.

Let's be honest, this is a fair request since most of us barely cope on Mondays after celebrating hard 'for the Boks.'

In the video, Kuhle speaks on behalf of all South Africans saying that most of us experience the "slowest Monday after a long time."

RELATED: KNOW NOTHING ABOUT RUGBY BUT WANT TO WATCH? HERE'S A QUICK BEGINNERS GUIDE

Why? Because we can't celebrate the Springboks' win properly without thinking about Zoom meetings, Monday's workday, assignments and homework.

We need to be at our best at work and to celebrate the Bokke because the burden of picking South Africans up after we've fallen hard into a haze of celebration cannot lie on Blue Powerade, alone, says Kuhle.

So, of course, Mondays for the next six weeks is Kuhle's request - and by the number of times the video has been re-shared and saved, it's safe to assume that many people think so too.

Watch Kuhle's hilariously viral plea below.

@kookie_kuhle Kooks Corner: My plea to the president. #RugbyWorldCup #Springboks #Bokke #mzansicomedy #fyp ♬ original sound - Kuhle Sonkosi

To be fair, it's not our fault that the Bokke keep performing - it's really the Bokke's fault that we NEED these public holidays.

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS TROUNCE ROMANIA 76-0 IN SUNDAYS RWC MATCH

Mr. President - did you hear?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




