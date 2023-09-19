Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on the day's trending news including a TikToker (Kookie Kuhle) going viral for the ultimate patriotic request to President Cyril Ramaphosa: make Mondays public holidays during the Rugby World Cup.

Friedman reports that Kookie Kuhle is a content creator who makes some funny videos about real-life things and others imitate sports commentators using a whisk as a microphone - adding to the comedic element.

Lately, Kuhle's gone viral for his latest TikTok where he asks the president of South Africa to make Mondays a public holiday during the Rugby World Cup.

Let's be honest, this is a fair request since most of us barely cope on Mondays after celebrating hard 'for the Boks.'

In the video, Kuhle speaks on behalf of all South Africans saying that most of us experience the "slowest Monday after a long time."

Why? Because we can't celebrate the Springboks' win properly without thinking about Zoom meetings, Monday's workday, assignments and homework.

We need to be at our best at work and to celebrate the Bokke because the burden of picking South Africans up after we've fallen hard into a haze of celebration cannot lie on Blue Powerade, alone, says Kuhle.

So, of course, Mondays for the next six weeks is Kuhle's request - and by the number of times the video has been re-shared and saved, it's safe to assume that many people think so too.

Watch Kuhle's hilariously viral plea below.

To be fair, it's not our fault that the Bokke keep performing - it's really the Bokke's fault that we NEED these public holidays.

Mr. President - did you hear?

