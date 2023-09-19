Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on the day's trending news including a TikToker (Kookie Kuhle) going viral for the ultimate patriotic request to President Cyril Ramaphosa: make Mondays public holidays during the Rugby World Cup.
Friedman reports that Kookie Kuhle is a content creator who makes some funny videos about real-life things and others imitate sports commentators using a whisk as a microphone - adding to the comedic element.
Lately, Kuhle's gone viral for his latest TikTok where he asks the president of South Africa to make Mondays a public holiday during the Rugby World Cup.
Let's be honest, this is a fair request since most of us barely cope on Mondays after celebrating hard 'for the Boks.'
In the video, Kuhle speaks on behalf of all South Africans saying that most of us experience the "slowest Monday after a long time."
Why? Because we can't celebrate the Springboks' win properly without thinking about Zoom meetings, Monday's workday, assignments and homework.
We need to be at our best at work and to celebrate the Bokke because the burden of picking South Africans up after we've fallen hard into a haze of celebration cannot lie on Blue Powerade, alone, says Kuhle.
So, of course, Mondays for the next six weeks is Kuhle's request - and by the number of times the video has been re-shared and saved, it's safe to assume that many people think so too.
Watch Kuhle's hilariously viral plea below.
@kookie_kuhle Kooks Corner: My plea to the president. #RugbyWorldCup #Springboks #Bokke #mzansicomedy #fyp ♬ original sound - Kuhle Sonkosi
To be fair, it's not our fault that the Bokke keep performing - it's really the Bokke's fault that we NEED these public holidays.
Mr. President - did you hear?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit
A second alternative all-white kit will be worn for the Ireland game as the first alternative is too similar to Ireland’s green jersey.Read More
Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices
Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock.Read More
Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match
Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi each scored hat tricks.Read More
Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday
Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege."Read More
How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers
With the rugby world cup underway there is nothing that gets South African’s fired up quite like a good braai.Read More
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup?
Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tournament.Read More
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they?
Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup.Read More
Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'
Craig Ray (Daily Maverick Sports Editor) explains how Marx's injury might affect the Springboks' campaign.Read More
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia
Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.Read More