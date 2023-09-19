NDP is 'dead in the water'





Lester Kiewit speaks to former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla about how South Africa’s leaders appear to have abandoned the NDP, to the detriment of the country’s development, and impoverished citizens.

It was supposed to be a blueprint setting out how South Africa would move beyond poverty and inequality to a better life for all.

But since Cabinet adopted The National Development Plan in 2012, the economy has weakened, and the gap between the poor and the rich has grown.

So what are the stumbling blocks that remain 11 years after the launch of the plan?

Former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla says there are three main obstacles to the goals of the NDP being realised.

The inability to appreciate the nature of the challenge The absence of empathy to understand the consequences of irresponsible deployment of people or systems A lack of skills



The three things are crucial because you can have people who care, who do not have the necessary skills. Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

The outcome of that.... is you have mistakes of omission, rather than mistakes of commission. Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

At this stage, we are actually engulfed, in not mistakes, but errors of commission or commission errors in order to exploit the loopholes in the State. Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

If you put the wrong people in the wrong places, in places of responsibility, then you are never going to get anywhere. Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

The government is incapable of executing the NDP. Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

Click the podcast link above to listen to the full conversation.

RELATED:National Planning Commission reviews aspects of the NDP