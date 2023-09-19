Golf legend Ernie Els’ daughter to make Springbok Women debut
Samantha Els, daughter of South African golfing legend Ernie Els, is set to make her Springbok Women's debut on Tuesday as the team takes on the San Clemente Rhinos from the USA.
The 24-year-old is a lock forward and will pack down in the scrum alongside team captain, Nolusindiso Booi.
The game will take place at the False Bay Rugby Club in Cape Town.
It will be the last time the team will display their talent and skill before coach Louis Koen picks the squad for the WXV2 tournament in the Mother City.
Good luck team and good luck to Els as she enters the world of green and gold.
RELATED: Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit
Source : Instagram: els_samantha
