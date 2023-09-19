



If you're South African, you know that we can't agree on most things but what we can agree on most days is how lekker a braai is - this is what the professionals call... a quintessential South African case in point.

When you say bakkie + braai... you know it's two lekker local things.

BUT... when you BRAAI ON A BAKKIE - it's proudly South African and something you just have to see.

And yes, this happened!

While a driver drove a bakkie through the streets of Jozi, two people were at the back of the bakkie, braaing.

What was on the menu? A full-on spit and it'll make you liss!

Of course, this iconic and truly South African thing was captured on camera and shared until it went viral by Cooking on Coals Events - watch below.

After this, it's clear that when it comes to braai time, nothing will stop Mzansi.

Innovative yet traditional.

Creative yet quintessentially South African.

Two things about Mzansi:

1) It's the home of braai masters.

2) We dala what we must - even if it's braaing on wheels, proudly.

Both these things will leave you surprised and in awe at the same time.

Also, let's be honest - it just wouldn't be heritage month in South Africa without a story like this.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] A spit braai fired up on a bakkie? Only in South Africa's streets!