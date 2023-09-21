Spend #AnHourWith award-winning filmmaker, Stefan Enslin this Sunday!
This Sunday, the multi-talented Stefan Enslin takes over CapeTalk's music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play her or his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.
Enslin is an award-winner filmmaker, screenwriter, director, and author, whose first novel ‘Verskietende Ster‘ was published in 2013.
In 2015, the film version, for which Stefan wrote the screenplay and produced, won the Audience Favourite award at the Silwerskermfees.
Several of his other works have also been nominated for awards, including the documentary War Dogs and I, which is up for the Best Documentary Feature at the South African Film and Television Awards.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Survivor, Michael Learns to Rock, Bryan Adams, and more.
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.
