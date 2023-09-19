



Trevor Noah is on a mission to become the best comedian in the world.

The South African comedian, who recently stepped away from the Daily Show, just concluded the South African leg of his 'Off The Record World Tour'.

Noah said he has had so much fun performing in front of his home crowd.

RELATED: 'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah

Doing comedy in South Africa is my favourite place to do comedy. We’ve got flavour, we’ve got juice [and] spices. Trevor Noah

He says doing the Daily Show forced his comedy career to take a back burner, but he is back, having the time of his life focusing on stand-up.

The 'Off The Record World Tour' touches down in India next, before heading to Dubai and the USA.

I want to do the best possible comedy that I can do. The time you’re spending on something is the time you’re not spending on something else. Comedy is my first-born again. Trevor Noah

I never take it for granted, that’s the biggest thing for me. I never assume that people will come to my show, I never assume that they’re going to have a good show so I give 100% every single time. Trevor Noah

RELATED: Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify

While Noah can be seen performing for thousands on a weeknight, he still makes an effort to live a normal life because he enjoys it.

He recalls doing his own shopping and people being shocked as if that was something he was not allowed to do.

People in Hollywood get so easily detached and become depressed. I want to live as a person. I want to know what things cost, I want to know what it's like to stand in a line, and I want to know what traffic is like… so I can understand what is happening. Trevor Noah

And sure enough, if you remember, Noah got to experience firsthand what Johannesburg traffic was like when he first tried to come to the studio.

Watch the full interview here:

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again