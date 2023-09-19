Streaming issues? Report here
AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October

19 September 2023 4:00 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Automobile Association AA
Fuel price increases
rising cost of living

If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has warned that motorists could be in for another shock at the petrol pumps next month, with massive increases expected in the price of both petrol and diesel.

This follows the release of the latest mid-month unaudited data by the Central Energy Fund.

The AA predicts an increase of a rand per litre of petrol and twice that amount for a litre of diesel.

The AA is also predicting an increase of almost R2-a-litre for illuminating paraffin.

READ: AA predicts another big fuel price increase for October

If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.

The main driver behind the potential increases is higher oil prices, which have climbed substantially since August.

Although less substantial, a weaker rand-dollar exchange is also adding pressure to fuel prices.

The AA said the outlook remained bleak, with consumer finances stretched even further.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is set to make the monthly adjustments at the start of October.

A litre of petrol for inland regions currently sells for a minimum of R24.14, while diesel goes for a minimum of R23.05 a litre.


This article first appeared on EWN : AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October




More from Business

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company

19 September 2023 8:02 PM

The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from rugbyworldcup.com

Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices

19 September 2023 8:51 AM

Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan arrives at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on 26 November 2018 to lay criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's?

18 September 2023 9:44 PM

The bill seeks to create a holding company to replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next year's elections.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Private sector infrastructure investment needed to save SA from a water crisis

18 September 2023 8:22 PM

Investment is essential to refurbish and upgrade existing systems and construct new infrastructure to support the growing population.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Bob Van Dijk, CEO of Naspers, the holding company of Multichoice, addresses the media on the findings of the company’s relationship with ANN7. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.

Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk resigns with immediate effect

18 September 2023 7:43 PM

Naspers and Prosus boards and Bob van Dijk have "mutually agreed" to part ways, after being in the role for a decade.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

'Govt interference in food pricing could lead to empty supermarket shelves'

18 September 2023 7:14 PM

Agri SA has warned against the government's plan on of tackling rising food prices.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Wheeling pilot: Solar power from Constantia Village mall injected into City grid

18 September 2023 10:50 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Hoosain Essop, the City’s Electricity Retail Manager about its pilot wheeling system.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pictures of the TV sent to Brent. Picture: supplied to Brent by Takealot.

Takealot sends pics of broken TV to prove refund refusal - but it was WRONG TV

18 September 2023 10:37 AM

When buying something online there is an option to return it for a refund, but this does not always go smoothly

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Image from yohvote.com

'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote

14 September 2023 9:54 PM

The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Picture credit: https://www.webuycars.co.za/

Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business'

14 September 2023 9:22 PM

The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Capital, is quitting.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company

19 September 2023 8:02 PM

The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Wavebreak Media Ltd / 123rf

[LISTEN] Online scams: 'You can't trust everything people say. Follow your gut!'

19 September 2023 5:54 PM

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @Postbank_ZA/X

Postbank says all outstanding grants payments now paid

19 September 2023 4:09 PM

This follows two weeks of strife for thousands of pensioners and other social grant beneficiaries who were left without their monthly payouts.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Unsplash.com

'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'

19 September 2023 2:34 PM

The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

© jager/123rf.com

NDP is 'dead in the water'

19 September 2023 2:06 PM

Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance logo. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants

19 September 2023 1:51 PM

The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Are SA's food retailers unfairly coining it at the expense of the consumer?

19 September 2023 12:19 PM

The Competition Commission monitors essential food prices and investigates the factors driving food inflation.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Athol Williams, a former partner at Bain SA, testifies at the State Capture Commission in 2021 / The Conversation

Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?

19 September 2023 11:41 AM

Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

A photo of the spring tide that hit Gordons Bay, Cape Town on Saturday, 17 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GordonsBay_WP

Spring surge mop up continues in affected coastal areas

19 September 2023 11:32 AM

The spring surge continues to make viral news as affected areas attempt to clean up after this natural havoc.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

City of Cape Town ramping up measures to combat extortion rackets

19 September 2023 11:05 AM

The risk of violence in parts of Cape Town is making it extremely difficult for the City to provide services.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

