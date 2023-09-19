Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa





Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development at the Aspen Pharmacare Group.

Healthcare giant Novo Nordisk has announced a partnership with Aspen Pharmacare to produce human insulin in South Africa, for the African continent.

The deal was made public on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Blood glucose monitor and flex pen for injecting insulin.Picture: Freeimages.com

The Danish-based company is the leading global manufacturer of human insulin says Aspen Holdings in its own announcement.

The collaboration allows for local production of Human Insulin in South Africa, to cater to the needs of people with diabetes on the African continent. Through the local conversion of the insulin into finished dose form vials by Aspen, the companies will leverage opportunities together, to ensure a reliable supply of products to populations that need it. Aspen Holdings

The collaboration aims to supply over 1 million patients (16 million vials) in 2024 with further upscaling to over 4 million patients in 2026. Aspen Holdings

Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture these vials at its existing sterile facility in Gqeberha.

The deal is among a series of contract manufacturing agreements Aspen alluded to in its recent statement of year-end results.

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Pharmacare Group.

It's our only agreement with Nova at this point in time and it is to produce human insulins, which of course carry high demand and are significantly under-utilised on the African continent. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group

Nicolaou describes diabetes as "very much a silent and creeping pandemic" in Africa, arguably more destructive than COVID.

It is a significant breakthrough for the continent, he says.

Aspen was chosen thanks to its credibility and reputation in pharmaceuticals Nicolaou emphasizes.

Since we started the business 25 years ago, Aspen has always been very particular about building multi-national relationships and delivering on those. I think this is a further testament to the credibility we built up over many, many years. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group

To keep your credentials intact you do need to continue producing products of the highest quality standard, the highest efficacy... This is what the multi-nationals are looking for. These are very big businesses - Nova is one of the most highly valued companies in Europe, their market cap is bigger than the GDP of South Africa. Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group

