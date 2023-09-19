Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development at the Aspen Pharmacare Group.
Healthcare giant Novo Nordisk has announced a partnership with Aspen Pharmacare to produce human insulin in South Africa, for the African continent.
The deal was made public on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
The Danish-based company is the leading global manufacturer of human insulin says Aspen Holdings in its own announcement.
The collaboration allows for local production of Human Insulin in South Africa, to cater to the needs of people with diabetes on the African continent. Through the local conversion of the insulin into finished dose form vials by Aspen, the companies will leverage opportunities together, to ensure a reliable supply of products to populations that need it.Aspen Holdings
The collaboration aims to supply over 1 million patients (16 million vials) in 2024 with further upscaling to over 4 million patients in 2026.Aspen Holdings
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture these vials at its existing sterile facility in Gqeberha.
The deal is among a series of contract manufacturing agreements Aspen alluded to in its recent statement of year-end results.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Pharmacare Group.
It's our only agreement with Nova at this point in time and it is to produce human insulins, which of course carry high demand and are significantly under-utilised on the African continent.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group
Nicolaou describes diabetes as "very much a silent and creeping pandemic" in Africa, arguably more destructive than COVID.
It is a significant breakthrough for the continent, he says.
Aspen was chosen thanks to its credibility and reputation in pharmaceuticals Nicolaou emphasizes.
Since we started the business 25 years ago, Aspen has always been very particular about building multi-national relationships and delivering on those. I think this is a further testament to the credibility we built up over many, many years.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group
To keep your credentials intact you do need to continue producing products of the highest quality standard, the highest efficacy... This is what the multi-nationals are looking for. These are very big businesses - Nova is one of the most highly valued companies in Europe, their market cap is bigger than the GDP of South Africa.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
Source : Freeimages.com
More from Business
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault
Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.Read More
Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut
The stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel 'The Promise' makes its world debut in Cape Town this week.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October
If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.Read More
Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices
Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock.Read More
National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's?
The bill seeks to create a holding company to replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next year's elections.Read More
Private sector infrastructure investment needed to save SA from a water crisis
Investment is essential to refurbish and upgrade existing systems and construct new infrastructure to support the growing population.Read More
Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk resigns with immediate effect
Naspers and Prosus boards and Bob van Dijk have "mutually agreed" to part ways, after being in the role for a decade.Read More
'Govt interference in food pricing could lead to empty supermarket shelves'
Agri SA has warned against the government's plan on of tackling rising food prices.Read More
More from Local
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
[LISTEN] Online scams: 'You can't trust everything people say. Follow your gut!'
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.Read More
Postbank says all outstanding grants payments now paid
This follows two weeks of strife for thousands of pensioners and other social grant beneficiaries who were left without their monthly payouts.Read More
AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October
If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.Read More
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
NDP is 'dead in the water'
Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.Read More
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants
The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants.Read More
Are SA's food retailers unfairly coining it at the expense of the consumer?
The Competition Commission monitors essential food prices and investigates the factors driving food inflation.Read More
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?
Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.Read More