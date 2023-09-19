WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
Springbok supporters were all over social media after the national team played in a rather "minty" away kit against Scotland in their Rugby World Cup opening match.
The alternate jersey's colour scheme has been described variously as teal, or turquoise and white.
Importantly for Checkers, it also seems to mimic the shades of the Sixty60 delivery service.
And it's Checkers' cheeky response that caught the eye of Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery when he was selecting the advertising hero of the week for The Money Show.
"Hands up" all those who believe the jersey was designed essentially with colour-blind people in mind, he challenges.
If indeed the jerseys were designed with the sight-impaired in mind, then it must be one of the happiest coincidences in the history of marketing that the main colour chosen happened to almost exactly match that of the prime shades of two of the Boks’ most prominent sponsors, FNB and Checkers sixty60…Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
"It wasn't us, but it might have been our fault" says Checkers in the popular video it posted in response to the Bok kit uproar.
Seery says this is a sign of a brand that doesn't take itself too seriously.
And we South Africans don't mind a bit of self-deprecating humour.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
In fact we need a good dose of this and in fact relish it, comments Whitfield.
Fitting with this, Seery adds, is the current South African rugby leadership and its quality of a great sense of humour.
Watch the fun Checkers Sixty60 video below:
Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xY7S4XfUjrE
