Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nic... 19 September 2023 9:34 PM
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
View all Local
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa? Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation. 19 September 2023 11:41 AM
Taxpayers may have to send Busisiwe Mkhwebane off with a R10 million handshake Mkhwebane did not receive a salary last month and all her allowances have been cut, says News24 Journalist Muhammad Hussain. 19 September 2023 7:22 AM
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
View all Politics
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores, driving up prices Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock. 19 September 2023 8:51 AM
National State Enterprises Draft Bill: will this bill revive struggling SOE's? The bill seeks to create a holding company to replace the Department of Public Enterprises, which will cease to exist after next y... 18 September 2023 9:44 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] A spit braai fired up on a bakkie? Only in South Africa's streets! Yasis! What won't we do for a lekker braai? Even if it's on wheels, we move! 19 September 2023 2:11 PM
[WATCH] Mother hugs son off-pitch and leaves social media DIVIDED After a successful match, the mother ran to her son and affectionately hugged him. 19 September 2023 11:51 AM
[WATCH] Izinja madoda!! VW Polo driver shows love to OUTSurance points woman This time around, Volkswagen Polo drivers strike on the road for the right reasons. 19 September 2023 11:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit A second alternative all-white kit will be worn for the Ireland game as the first alternative is too similar to Ireland’s green je... 19 September 2023 12:44 PM
SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs In 2021 the Steyn de Lange won the Junior World Championships Bronze medal in the at 92kg category. Which made him the second Sou... 18 September 2023 4:26 PM
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments. 18 September 2023 8:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again Trevor Noah says he has had so much fun performing in front of a home crowd. 19 September 2023 2:21 PM
Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery. 19 September 2023 12:35 PM
Exploring Nigeria’s Netflix epic: Jagun Jagun - steeped in current realities Nigeria’s slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun (The Warrior) explores a rich past that also reflects the world today. 19 September 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Global warming is reaching boiling point, world leaders suggest 4 ways to manage We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming, and world leaders are offering four ways to manage this dangerous time. 19 September 2023 12:27 PM
NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial An expert panel found no concrete evidence that so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” exist. 19 September 2023 11:39 AM
Two pubs close down every day in England and Wales Pubs in the UK are ‘disappearing’ at an alarming rate. 19 September 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Africa
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut

19 September 2023 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
Booker Prize
Damon Galgut
The Promise

The stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel 'The Promise' makes its world debut in Cape Town this week.

Africa Melane chats to Damon Galgut ahead of the opening of 'The Promise' at the Star Theatre at the District Six Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard).

The stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning 'The Promise' makes its world debut in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

The novel won the prestigious award in 2021 on the third Booker nomination for the author and playwright.

Damon Galgut winning the 2021 Booker Prize for The Promise - The Booker Prizes on Facebook
Damon Galgut winning the 2021 Booker Prize for The Promise - The Booker Prizes on Facebook

It was adapted for the stage by Galgut together with Sylvaine Strike, who also directs the production.

The stellar cast features top local thespians including Frank Opperman, Kate Normington and Rob van Vuuren.

Africa Melane caught up Galgut ahead of the premiere.

You certainly get a feel from the previews of how it's going to play to an audience.. and they have gone excellently.

Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

I was quite insecure to be honest, because this show is pretty out there in its narrative approach. It's also three hours long which - by South African standards - is very taxing but... it absolutely floats by, it doesn't feel like three hours at all, and I've heard that from a number of people.

Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

'The Promise' is Galbut's ninth novel and follows the decline of one South African family over four decades from the apartheid era to the present day.

RELATED: Cape Town theatre to host star-studded premiere of Damon Galgut’s 'The Promise'

Melane asks about the funding that made this pretty large-scale production possible.

I don't really what the motives of our backers were... I do know that Derek Lubner has backed a previous production of Silvaine's - he was the money behind her Beckett production Endgame which was absolutely stunning, and he wanted to do it again. The other backer is a friend of mine and I think he really just liked the book, and thought he would help out.

Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

I was quite upfront with both of them in saying the kind of scale of what we needed and the budget that's required, means that they are not likely to make money... in fact they're far more likely to be losing money, and both of them said they wanted to go ahead anyway.

Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

These are the kinds of patrons of the arts we absolutely require in this country, Galgut says.

The Promise will be on stage at the Star Theatre at the District Six Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard) from 14 September to 6 October.

It then transfers to The Market Theatre where it will be on from 18 October to 5 November.

Tickets are available on Webtickets for both the Cape Town and Joburg runs.

Scroll to the top to listen to Galgut discuss the production and his future plans

the-promisejpg



19 September 2023 8:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
Booker Prize
Damon Galgut
The Promise

More from Make Money Mondays

© umbertop100/123rf.com

Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown

11 October 2021 6:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

28 September 2021 1:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko smiles at a Brand South Africa meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on 17 January 2017. PIcture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko

14 September 2021 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi returns to Johannesburg to continue her homecoming tour. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 6:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© grinvalds/123rf.com

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 6:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© grinvalds/123rf.com

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 6:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com, 2019

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 6:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills

24 May 2021 6:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 6:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Daniil Peshkov/123rf.com

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 6:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October

Business Local

'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'

Local Politics

Golf legend Ernie Els’ daughter to make Springbok Women debut

Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Shopping centre shootout, water & SA’s human rights problem

19 September 2023 10:13 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuthangathwa ababulali eKZN, kabafaniseki abashele ebhasini

19 September 2023 9:24 PM

NGOs blamed for allowing bad buildings in Joburg's inner city to thrive

19 September 2023 8:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA