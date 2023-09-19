Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut





Africa Melane chats to Damon Galgut ahead of the opening of 'The Promise' at the Star Theatre at the District Six Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard).

The stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning 'The Promise' makes its world debut in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

The novel won the prestigious award in 2021 on the third Booker nomination for the author and playwright.

It was adapted for the stage by Galgut together with Sylvaine Strike, who also directs the production.

The stellar cast features top local thespians including Frank Opperman, Kate Normington and Rob van Vuuren.

Africa Melane caught up Galgut ahead of the premiere.

You certainly get a feel from the previews of how it's going to play to an audience.. and they have gone excellently. Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

I was quite insecure to be honest, because this show is pretty out there in its narrative approach. It's also three hours long which - by South African standards - is very taxing but... it absolutely floats by, it doesn't feel like three hours at all, and I've heard that from a number of people. Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

'The Promise' is Galbut's ninth novel and follows the decline of one South African family over four decades from the apartheid era to the present day.

Melane asks about the funding that made this pretty large-scale production possible.

I don't really what the motives of our backers were... I do know that Derek Lubner has backed a previous production of Silvaine's - he was the money behind her Beckett production Endgame which was absolutely stunning, and he wanted to do it again. The other backer is a friend of mine and I think he really just liked the book, and thought he would help out. Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

I was quite upfront with both of them in saying the kind of scale of what we needed and the budget that's required, means that they are not likely to make money... in fact they're far more likely to be losing money, and both of them said they wanted to go ahead anyway. Damon Galgut, Author and Playwright

These are the kinds of patrons of the arts we absolutely require in this country, Galgut says.

The Promise will be on stage at the Star Theatre at the District Six Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard) from 14 September to 6 October.

It then transfers to The Market Theatre where it will be on from 18 October to 5 November.

Tickets are available on Webtickets for both the Cape Town and Joburg runs.

