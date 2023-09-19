Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Peter Attard Montalto, MD of Krutham (formerly Intellidex).
The response has been mixed to Minister Pravin Gordhan's plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.
The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has published the 'Draft National State Enterprises Draft Bill 2023' for this purpose, with public comment open until 15 October.
In terms of the plan the DPE would cease to exist after next year's elections.
According to Gordhan, this forms part of government's plan to revive struggling state-owned companies like Eskom and to minimise political interference in the running of SOEs.
How should we read the criticism that's been forthcoming?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Attard Montalto, MD of Krutham (formerly Intellidex).
Montalto comments that this is a really interesting bit of draft legislation because South Africa does have a massive SOE problem.
One of his main criticisms is a lack of clarity in the bill.
We're not talking here about reshuffling Titanic deckchairs of well-performing profitable state-owned companies. There are deep deep problems... Eskom, Transnet, the Post Office and many others.Really, **you need to design institutional structure that can deal with that mess, that can rightsize and reform and make sure that SOEs are sustainable. Unfortunately this bill doesn't do any of it.**Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Krutham
The underlying problem behind all this is that actually there's no green paper, there's no white paper, there is no explanation for what government is trying to do here. There are various speeches, a few presentations in Parliament... but there's not actually a detailed policy proposal on howthe overarching SOE-governed architecture should work.Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Krutham
While the type of model in question clearly does work in some other places (think China, Singapore), it's not clear if it is workable in the South African context he says.
In China and Singapore... you have huge capacity put into these holding companies, you pay mega-salaries so they're globally competitive to attract the best people from around the world... That's not possible in this case so it's unclear its workable in the South African context but it could be.Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Krutham
This model could work, but we need to see it laid out very clearly in much broader strategy and policy documents for SOEs...Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Krutham
We have to remember always that we need to design policy as I always say, not for Mandela but for Zuma and for state capture... and the bill does not pass that muster.Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Krutham
Montalto believes the timing is also unrealistic.
"There is no way at all in any universe that this draft bill can be passed by that point in time... either the DPE will have to be extended in terms of its time in existence until the bill is ready, or some other interim solution will have to be generated."
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
