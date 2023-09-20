2023 RWC: 'Get over yourself! New Bok uniform addresses a larger issue at hand'
John Maytham interviews freelance writer Johan de Meyer.
While the Springboks have been killing it in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, fans can't seem to move past one aspect of the game – the new 'Checkers' uniform.
The tongue-in-cheek controversy continues, with memes (and even Checkers itself) comparing it to the Sixty60 delivery service.
But, there is a deeper purpose behind the white and teal kit.
De Meyer suggests that "fans who object to the rugby kit redesign need to get over themselves and remember that, without even realising it, they have benefits over so many others."
For someone who experiences colourblindness, such as De Meyer, differentiating between colours is challenging, especially when players are huddled together.
He argues that only catering towards one group of fans sends the message that only they are 'entitled' to the full Rugby World Cup experience.
De Meyer says that the new kit helps referees differentiate the teams and "improve their work on the field".
For those who argue that the green and gold uniform is part of our culture, he says, "We need to start thinking differently about culture. Culture is not in a shirt or clothes only."
RELATED: Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit
RELATED: Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?
If you exclude the few, you end up excluding more than you bargained for in the end.Johan de Meyer, Freelance writer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
[PICS, VIDEO] Damaging storm wreaks havoc across Gauteng
Parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria were hit by spring thunderstorms on Tuesday.Read More
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa
The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
[LISTEN] Online scams: 'You can't trust everything people say. Follow your gut!'
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.Read More
Postbank says all outstanding grants payments now paid
This follows two weeks of strife for thousands of pensioners and other social grant beneficiaries who were left without their monthly payouts.Read More
AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October
If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.Read More
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
NDP is 'dead in the water'
Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.Read More
DA lodging complaint with SAHRC over non-payment of social grants
The Democratic Alliance has lodged a human rights complaint over the failure to pay pensioners their social grants.Read More
More from Sport
Golf legend Ernie Els’ daughter to make Springbok Women debut
One thing is certain, sporting abilities run in the Els family.Read More
Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit
A second alternative all-white kit will be worn for the Ireland game as the first alternative is too similar to Ireland’s green jersey.Read More
SA wrestler Steyn de Lange chasing an Olympic ticket at the World Champs
In 2021 the Steyn de Lange won the Junior World Championships Bronze medal in the at 92kg category. Which made him the second South African wrestler to ever win a medal at the Junior Wrestling Championships. Pieter-Hendrik van der Schyf won a bronze medal in 2006.Read More
Cricket lovers! SABC says its working on World Cup broadcast deal
SABC says it will keep customers updated on any developments.Read More
Fiji beat Australia for first time in 69 years
Josua Tuisova scores the crucial try in Fiji's 22-15 victory over Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on SundayRead More
Springboks trounce Romania 76-0 in Sundays RWC match
Cobus Reinach and Makazole Mapimpi each scored hat tricks.Read More
Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday
Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege."Read More
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup?
Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tournament.Read More
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they?
Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup.Read More