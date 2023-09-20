2023 RWC: 'Get over yourself! New Bok uniform addresses a larger issue at hand'





John Maytham interviews freelance writer Johan de Meyer.

While the Springboks have been killing it in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, fans can't seem to move past one aspect of the game – the new 'Checkers' uniform.

The tongue-in-cheek controversy continues, with memes (and even Checkers itself) comparing it to the Sixty60 delivery service.

But, there is a deeper purpose behind the white and teal kit.

De Meyer suggests that "fans who object to the rugby kit redesign need to get over themselves and remember that, without even realising it, they have benefits over so many others."

For someone who experiences colourblindness, such as De Meyer, differentiating between colours is challenging, especially when players are huddled together.

He argues that only catering towards one group of fans sends the message that only they are 'entitled' to the full Rugby World Cup experience.

De Meyer says that the new kit helps referees differentiate the teams and "improve their work on the field".

For those who argue that the green and gold uniform is part of our culture, he says, "We need to start thinking differently about culture. Culture is not in a shirt or clothes only."

If you exclude the few, you end up excluding more than you bargained for in the end. Johan de Meyer, Freelance writer

