Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 September 2023

20 September 2023 6:46 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Powerball
PowerBall plus

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 15, 18, 36, 43, 46 PB: 18

PowerBall Plus: 01, 04, 14, 15, 19 PB: 17

For more details visit the National Lottery website.


This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 19 September 2023




