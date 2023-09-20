Streaming issues? Report here
Happy 75th birthday, George RR Martin (Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire)!

20 September 2023 9:14 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
George RR Martin
celebrity news

Take a trip down memory lane celebrating the author's best motivational quotes.

On 20 September 1948, George Raymond Richard (RR) Martin was born.

Martin is an American novelist, screenwriter, television producer and short story writer; he turns 75 years old today.

While some fans know his work from the series of epic fantasy novels 'A Song of Ice and Fire' which were adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO series 'Game of Thrones', others know the writer from his earlier work in fantasy, horror, and science fiction.

When you're an award-winning writer, writing inspirational and motivational sayings is easy peasy - here are some of this author's most famous quotes.

• Nobody is a villain in their own story. We're all the heroes of our own stories.

• You can have the power to destroy, but it doesn't give you the power to reform, improve, or build.

• One of the great things about books is you can afford to do anything.

• I wrote six pilots, none of which ever got picked up. When you stop trying, it then falls in your lap.

• Every man should lose a battle in his youth, so he does not lose a war when he is old.

• Love is madness, and lust is poison.

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 75th birthday, George RR Martin (Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire)!




