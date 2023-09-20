Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Folk singer Roger Whittaker dies at age 87

20 September 2023 7:58 AM
by Keely Goodall

Kenyan-born British folk singer-songwriter Roger Whittaker has passed away.

Best known for his songs “The Last Farewell” and “Durham Town”, Whitaker was a beloved artist in many parts of the world, particularly in Germany, but also in South Africa.

He was described as “Germany’s favourite Englishman” and had multiple German hits, despite not speaking German.

Whitaker died from a stroke at his home in France on 13 September, though his death was only officially announced on Tuesday.

Many Kenyans took to social media to express condolences, admiration and love for his song “My Land is Kenya.”

Whitaker was born in Nairobi in 1936.

The singer leaves behind his spouse Natalie O’Brien, who he has been married to since 1964, his five children, and eleven grandchildren.

Rest in peace, Roger Whittaker.

FILE: Roger Whittaker during a concert given at the Weser-Ems-Hall at Oldenburg (Lower Saxony, Germany) in 1976. Picture: Wilfried Wittkowsky, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Roger Whittaker during a concert given at the Weser-Ems-Hall at Oldenburg (Lower Saxony, Germany) in 1976. Picture: Wilfried Wittkowsky, via Wikimedia Commons

This article first appeared on 702 : Folk singer Roger Whittaker dies at age 87




