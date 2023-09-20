



Best known for his songs “The Last Farewell” and “Durham Town”, Whitaker was a beloved artist in many parts of the world, particularly in Germany, but also in South Africa.

He was described as “Germany’s favourite Englishman” and had multiple German hits, despite not speaking German.

Whitaker died from a stroke at his home in France on 13 September, though his death was only officially announced on Tuesday.

Many Kenyans took to social media to express condolences, admiration and love for his song “My Land is Kenya.”

Whitaker was born in Nairobi in 1936.

I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and fans of Rodger Whittaker. Even though he has departed from the place of his birth, Kenya will always cherish his memory and music, keeping him forever in our hearts.#fortheloveofkenya pic.twitter.com/dvLzhlEhvB ' Waisaka (@ItsWaisaka) September 19, 2023

My deepest #condolences to Rodger Whittaker’s family and fans. Though he has left us in the land of his birth, this land of Kenya will never forget him and his music. He shall forever remain in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/DLNcHKkwf9 ' Edward odero (@Edwardodero6) September 19, 2023

The singer leaves behind his spouse Natalie O’Brien, who he has been married to since 1964, his five children, and eleven grandchildren.

Rest in peace, Roger Whittaker.

FILE: Roger Whittaker during a concert given at the Weser-Ems-Hall at Oldenburg (Lower Saxony, Germany) in 1976. Picture: Wilfried Wittkowsky, via Wikimedia Commons

This article first appeared on 702 : Folk singer Roger Whittaker dies at age 87