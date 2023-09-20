[PICS, VIDEO] Damaging storm wreaks havoc across Gauteng
It was a dark and stormy night as Johannesburg and Pretoria were hit by thunderstorms late on Tuesday (19 September).
Parts of Gauteng were engulfed by strong winds and much-needed rain.
The South African Weather Service dubbed this the first spring thunderstorm, moving through Gauteng and the North West.
⛈First Spring thunderstorms over the eastern parts of SA. A lot of storms around GP this evening (19 Sept 2023). These storms are producing strong winds but not a lot of rain. pic.twitter.com/ux7I1HtvHG' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2023
Parts of Pretoria suffered infrastructure damage and destruction of property, which included cars, homes, and powerlines and poles.
Residents across the province took to social media to share their experiences.
What's currently happening in Pretoria, Ladium, Centurion and other parts is very bad. This heavy storm damages lots of properties already like cars, buildings, etc. pic.twitter.com/2I3ukbg6v3' Van Deeno☄️ (@Billionaire2B_) September 19, 2023
What in the sand storm is happening in Joburg? 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/zZVVZVhCAz' Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Mothematiks) September 19, 2023
Out of the blue!? The pink!? The green!? Houwa, Pitori ke Movie...🤣🤣🤣#Pretoria #storm #rain #pitori pic.twitter.com/uSQwYBPCbQ' KayBeeBaby (@Kay_bee_baby) September 19, 2023
🔴 BREAKING: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IN PARTS OF PRETORIA, DUE TO STRONG WINDS ASSOCIATED WITH STORM | 📸 YUSUF ABRAMJEE pic.twitter.com/aAYYCCGhiC' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 19, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : [PICS, VIDEO] Damaging storm wreaks havoc across Gauteng
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39180814_road-view-through-car-window-with-rain-drops-driving-in-rain-.html?vti=o97j7jhphq9isl17ko-1-23
More from Local
Air Force establishes a Space Command: ‘You have to be prepared for everything’
The South African Air Force has established a Space Command section.Read More
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event
Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers.Read More
Suzanne Ackerman thanks CapeTalk listeners for support after her dad's death
Suzanne Ackerman, the late Raymond Ackerman's daughter, sent a heartfelt thank you to CapeTalk for their outpouring of love.Read More
NSFAS in crisis? ABSOLUTELY says South African Union of Students
On Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande told a media briefing that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme was not in crisis.Read More
2023 RWC: 'Get over yourself! New Bok uniform addresses a larger issue at hand'
The tongue-in-cheek 'Checkers' controversy continues but the new, inclusive kit comes with many benefits.Read More
Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa
The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
[LISTEN] Online scams: 'You can't trust everything people say. Follow your gut!'
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.Read More
Postbank says all outstanding grants payments now paid
This follows two weeks of strife for thousands of pensioners and other social grant beneficiaries who were left without their monthly payouts.Read More