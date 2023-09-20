



It was a dark and stormy night as Johannesburg and Pretoria were hit by thunderstorms late on Tuesday (19 September).

Parts of Gauteng were engulfed by strong winds and much-needed rain.

The South African Weather Service dubbed this the first spring thunderstorm, moving through Gauteng and the North West.

⛈First Spring thunderstorms over the eastern parts of SA. A lot of storms around GP this evening (19 Sept 2023). These storms are producing strong winds but not a lot of rain. pic.twitter.com/ux7I1HtvHG ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2023

Parts of Pretoria suffered infrastructure damage and destruction of property, which included cars, homes, and powerlines and poles.

Residents across the province took to social media to share their experiences.

What's currently happening in Pretoria, Ladium, Centurion and other parts is very bad. This heavy storm damages lots of properties already like cars, buildings, etc. pic.twitter.com/2I3ukbg6v3 ' Van Deeno☄️ (@Billionaire2B_) September 19, 2023

What in the sand storm is happening in Joburg? 🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zZVVZVhCAz ' Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Mothematiks) September 19, 2023

🔴 BREAKING: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IN PARTS OF PRETORIA, DUE TO STRONG WINDS ASSOCIATED WITH STORM | 📸 YUSUF ABRAMJEE pic.twitter.com/aAYYCCGhiC ' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 19, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : [PICS, VIDEO] Damaging storm wreaks havoc across Gauteng