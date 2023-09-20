Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!





Wouter Kellerman was born on 20 September 1961 and celebrates his 62nd birthday, today!

Kellerman is a producer and composer who has won eight South African Music Awards.

Earlier this year, the flautist brought home a Grammy award which he won along with Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini for the Best Global Music Performance of "Bayethe".

So, to celebrate Kellerman's special day, here's some of what the flautist does best...

Bayethe

BUKHA

Taranaki Rises

Breathe

Calm Down

Fragile

Desert rose

As a guest on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs, Kellerman said his music is a way to share South African music and culture with the world - and he is doing just that... and going strong at 62!

