Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!
Wouter Kellerman was born on 20 September 1961 and celebrates his 62nd birthday, today!
Kellerman is a producer and composer who has won eight South African Music Awards.
Earlier this year, the flautist brought home a Grammy award which he won along with Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini for the Best Global Music Performance of "Bayethe".
So, to celebrate Kellerman's special day, here's some of what the flautist does best...
Bayethe
BUKHA
Taranaki Rises
Breathe
Calm Down
Fragile
Desert rose
As a guest on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs, Kellerman said his music is a way to share South African music and culture with the world - and he is doing just that... and going strong at 62!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman!
