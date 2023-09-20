



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our international correspondent.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been ongoing for more than 18 months.

Biden on Tuesday, addressing the UN National Assembly, called for the world to stand united in supporting Ukraine.

RELATED: Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains

Biden warned that, if we allow Ukraine to be “carved up”, no country in the world can feel secure.

Joe Biden says Russia is guilty of naked aggression and therefore support for the people of Ukraine is paramount. Adam Gilchrist

RELATED: Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke at the assembly, saying that, if things do not go well for Russia, it would be prepared to start the 'final war'.

World War 3; he used that kind of terminology. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

© gerain0812/123rf.com

The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, also spoke at the UN, calling on Russia to return home Ukrainian children whom it had abducted.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry'