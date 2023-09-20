Suzanne Ackerman thanks CapeTalk listeners for support after her dad's death
Retail legend Raymond Ackerman passed away on 6 September at the age of 92.
Ackerman founded Pick n Pay and has been described as a visionary and humanitarian.
RELATED: "A long life, a life well-lived." Raymond Ackerman has done so much
Suzanne says that herself and her family are deeply thankful to the CapeTalk presenters and listeners for the messages shared after her father’s death.
They showed the most extraordinary outpouring of support, sympathy, and condolences to us.Suzanne Ackerman, Daughter of the late Raymond Ackerman
RELATED: Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'
The support has been completely overwhelming; we had no idea dad’s reach was as wide and as broad as has been shown in the last couple of weeks.Suzanne Ackerman, Daughter of the late Raymond Ackerman
She says that the love and support from the City of Cape Town and all CapeTalk listeners has made this extremely difficult time a little bit easier.
Scroll up to listen to her touching voice note.
