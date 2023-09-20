Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj
There's innovation, then there's Taylor Swift's innovation.
Fans of the pop star will be delighted to hear that Google launched a new pop-up animation in honour of 1989 (Taylor’s album) on Tuesday, 19 September.
Swift also teased about the puzzle on her social media.
How does the puzzle work?
Search “Taylor Swift” on Google's search engine - a new pop-up will offer one of 89 puzzles.
You'll be asked to “unlock Taylor’s vault” by answering several questions about the singer.
Each puzzle asks the user to unscramble a word and then type it into the Google search bar to solve them.
With great puzzles come great revelations...
As Swifties around the world make their way through these puzzles, they're finding some interesting clues that are leading to some interesting theories.
SPOILER ALERT:
One puzzle's answer that fans can't seem to shake off: “Sagittarius” - and the theory behind this one might mean an iconic music collab.
Some fans are taking this answer as a hint for a collaboration between Swift and Nicki Minaj since they've had friendly exchanges about being star sign twins over the years.
RELATED: NICKI MINAJ ANNOUNCES HER NEW RECORD LABEL
🚨 Taylor Swift & Nicki Minaj appear to be teasing a collaboration on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ following Google vault puzzle clue: Sagittarius.' Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 19, 2023
Taylor also called Nicki her “favorite Sagittarius” at the VMAs last week. pic.twitter.com/N9E8iE4Unq
RELATED: [WATCH] TAYLOR SWIFT AND FERNANDO ALONSO SPARK DATING RUMOURS
So, will they, won't they? Only time will tell.
In the meantime, enjoy the puzzle.
This article first appeared on KFM : Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj
