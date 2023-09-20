



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories (Skip to 1:34).

Crowds of football lovers came out to show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo when he touched down in Tehran.

The Portuguese football player is in Iran with his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, who is set to play Persepolis next week.

Fans gathered along the streets, outside of the team’s hotel, and even chased the team bus with the hope of catching a glimpse of the footballer.

Thousands of Iran people gathering around to see Cristiano Ronaldo that little boy from Madeira has conquered everything from sweeping the streets to owning the streets pic.twitter.com/iiW2GY15MJ ' sanjana (@sanjana_p7) September 18, 2023

Top football players and clubs hardly visit Iran (due to its diplomatic relations), so this was a big moment for fans.

There is however a catch – the match will be played behind closed doors, depriving fans of the opportunity to see the legend in action.

It was a bit like the wedding party outside and the funeral inside, very weird. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo