Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia





France will take on Namibia on Thursday, 21 September at Stade de Marseille at 9pm.

History

Current France team manager Raphaël Ibañez will maintain an unlikely record when the match kicks off in Marseille.

He was captain in 1999, when France played Namibia for the first time, and he was on the bench for their second meeting eight years later, at Toulouse – when Vincent Clerc scored a hat-trick in an 87-10 victory.

Although he’s not involved directly on the pitch this time, France 2023 continues his run of being involved in every match between the two sides over a 24-year period.

RELATED: CAN'T FIND A SPRINGBOKS JERSEY? NIKE SHUNS SMALL STORES, DRIVING UP PRICES

Why this is memorable?

As well as the 2007 match in Toulouse, France and Namibia met at RWC 1999 in Bordeaux.

As well as Ibañez’s involvement, current Toulouse manager Ugo Mola scored a hat-trick from full-back.

Former France coach Marc Lievrement started in the back row, and Romain Ntamack’s father Emile was on the wing.

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS WON’T DON GREEN AND GOLD AGAINST IRELAND, INSTEAD A 'NEW' THIRD KIT

Key points:

Les Bleus’ squad for this match: Squad rotation is very much the name of the game here, but Galthié and France expected a convincing, bonus-point win over Uruguay in Lille. What unfolded was not convincing, nor did it come with a try-scoring bonus.

That means, although France still hold their Rugby World Cup destiny in their hands, suddenly there’s no room for error in their final two matches, here against Namibia, or against Italy in Lyon on 6 October.

All of which, in turn, explains France's squad. They could do with points, and they have a good-sized break ahead of their next match.

Important facts:

In losing 58-14 to New Zealand in their opening game at RWC 2015, Namibia – a nation still looking for their first tournament win after 24 matches to date – brought up the unwanted record of conceding 1,000 points at Rugby World Cups. Only four other teams have done so: USA, Canada, Romania and Japan.

France

15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain), 8 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 François Cros, 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 1 Cyril Baille

Replacements:

16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Paul Boudehent, 21 Baptiste Couilloud, 22 Yoram Moefana, 23 Melvyn Jaminet

Namibia

15 Andre van der Berg, 14 Gerswin Mouton, 13 Johan Deysel (captain), 12 Danco Burger, 11 JC Greyling, 10 Cliven Loubser, 9 Jacques Theron, 8 Prince Gaoseb, 7 Johan Retief, 6 Max Katjijeko, 5 Adriaan Ludick, 4 Mahepisa Tjeriko, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Louis van der Westhuizen, 1 Desiderius Sethie

Replacements:

16 Obert Nortje, 17 Jason Benade, 18 Haitembu Shikufa, 19 PJ Van Lill, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Oela Blaauw, 22 Alcino Izaacs, 23 Divan Rossouw

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS TROUNCE ROMANIA 76-0 IN SUNDAYS RWC MATCH

This article first appeared on KFM : Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia