The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly

20 September 2023 11:05 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Following this meeting, Ramaphosa said that South Africa’s efforts at brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine were ‘bearing fruit.’

The pair have been photographed together smiling leading up to this meeting.

RELATED: 'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry'

The two spoke about the Black Sea Grain initiative as well as the return of children to Ukraine and exchanges of war prisoners.

I just thought the Black Sea grain initiative is such an interesting one… it is obviously such a dangerous situation.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X (twitter)
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X (twitter)

Whatever is happening there will then impact grain prices globally.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Zelenskyy reportedly told Ramaphosa that the Ukraine was extremely thankful to see some positive results coming from the peace attempts.

Listen to the interview above for more.




