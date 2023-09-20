Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit

20 September 2023 12:36 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
New Jersey Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Susan Cherry, head of design at Cape Union Mart about the complexity of colour trends and what possibly went into deciding the Springboks' alternative kits.

Listen below.

Teal as the new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided.

Kiewit notes that colour means little in how the team plays but some South Africans felt a certain way about it when it came to seeing the Bokke wear it on an international stage during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

While some don't mind the colour change, it does have spectators asking: why teal?

The kit colours have had some people compare the Boks to CheckersSixty60 and FNB ambassadors.

RELATED: COULD THE SPRINGBOKS' ALTERNATIVE COLOURFUL AND PATTERNED TEAL KITS BE A TACTIC?

So, who decided on teal?

Largely creatives, fashionistas and industry leaders in marketing.

Fashion and design decide what trending colours of the year are by examining trends and conducting in-depth analysis from various sources.

Cherry says that there were many trending colours for 2023 but right at the top were magentas (pinks and reds) and vining ivy - the latter is described as teal, deep shaded aqua with a turquoise undertone.

Cherry says this decision is also based on macro and micro influences.

RELATED: 2023 RWC: 'GET OVER YOURSELF! NEW BOK UNIFORM ADDRESSES A LARGER ISSUE AT HAND'

Various institutions that have clever and creative people that work at the institute look at macro influences like social, technological, environmental, economic and political factors and then on a micro context, they'll look at what's happening on television and what entertainers are doing, there's also AI searches about who can scourer stats to show which colours are most popular too.

Susan Cherry, Head of design - Cape Union Mart

Cherry says that colour trends are approved by culturally diverse teams and are predicted as early as 18 months to two years before they're publicly marketed.

Cherry notes that South Africans "have a beautiful relationship with colour, we are bright, we are the rainbow nation and have a cultural heritage made up of colour and patterns."

Change is always difficult but if you're not charging forward, you're going backward. And the Springboks is charging forward and showing up stronger whenever they play.

Susan Cherry, Head of design - Cape Union Mart

There you have it - no matter the jersey colours, the Springboks show up, STRONG!

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS WON’T DON GREEN AND GOLD AGAINST IRELAND, INSTEAD A 'NEW' THIRD KIT

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




