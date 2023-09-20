Beware! These are Cape Town's smash and grab hotspots





Lester Kiewit is joined by the Metropolitan Police Department's Wayne le Roux, Alfred Magwaca from Langa CPF and George Smal, Auto Care Centre owner.

It's one of the most common crimes South Africans are subjected to and police say there have been a spike in incidents of smash and grab attacks in Cape Town recently.

In this type of crime, motorists are targeted by criminals while behind the wheel.

Often, the perpetrator is able to make off with things like mobile phones, handbags, laptops, but lately there have been reports of them even managing to take items off the back of bakkies and trucks.

In one case, a bicycle was removed from the back of a car.

Le Roux says in general, people do report the incidents to the police.

But we also have a lot of cases where people don't follow up, maybe their insurance pays out for the laptop or phone, and then these cases fall off the roll again. Wayne le Roux, Chief: Metropolitan Police Department

There are hotspots, but when there's [police] visibility in certain areas it's a known fact that crime gets displaced and moves to other areas. Wayne le Roux, Chief: Metropolitan Police Department

Among the top hotspots in Cape Town are:

Valhalla Drive in the Bishop Lavis area

Jakes Gerwel Drive between Langa and Bonteheuwel

Borcherd's Quarry Road in the vicinity of Nyanga

...Stellenbosch Arterial near Adam Tas and Valhalla Drive near Jakkalsvlei is one of our hotspots. Wayne le Roux, Chief: Metropolitan Police Department

Le Roux says in some parts of the City, communities are taking the roads back and staging active presence at particular smash and grab hotspots.

Magwaca says motorists themselves also need to be accountable.

There are people that are reckless...they want to communicate [on the phone] while commuting in a hotspot. That needs to be prohibited. Alfred Magwaca, Langa Community Policing Forum

We have tried all that we can. Their are patrols from communities in Bonteheuwel and Langa but they cannot be there the whole day. Alfred Magwaca, Langa Community Policing Forum

Smal agrees that there has been an increase in this type of crime.

He says smash and grab film for car windows has proved to be effective.

The film acts like an invisible barrier slowing access to the vehicle.

It is designed to keep the window intact in the event of a smash and grab incident.

If you have nothing on your glass, it's going to be much easier to get into your vehicle. George Smal, Owner - Auto Care Centre

