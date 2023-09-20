Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Are the lines in student-teacher relationships becoming too blurred? Two photos of students at Lentegeur High School seemingly smoking and drinking with a teacher recently went viral. 20 September 2023 3:04 PM
Calm restored in Swellendam after violent protests Angry residents protesting over indigent benefits set a community hall alight. 20 September 2023 2:41 PM
Beware! These are Cape Town's smash and grab hotspots Police say this type of crime is on the rise. 20 September 2023 1:30 PM
View all Local
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
View all Politics
A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied. 20 September 2023 2:33 PM
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers. 20 September 2023 11:54 AM
What's stopping SA’s smallholder vegetable farmers from getting financed? The lack of patient financing stands in the way of farmers being able to access reliable and consistent markets. 20 September 2023 11:22 AM
View all Business
Artist sued for delivering blank canvas as conceptual art piece A court in Denmark has ordered artist, Jens Haaning to repay a museum $76,400 after he delivered completely blank canvases. 20 September 2023 2:48 PM
What you need to know about sectional titles Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles. 20 September 2023 2:40 PM
What you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases in South Africa. 20 September 2023 1:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia Here's what you need to know about France versus Namibia at Stade de Marseille, on Thursday, 21 September. 20 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge Xolani Khumalo was released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police. 20 September 2023 12:46 PM
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens. 20 September 2023 12:07 PM
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman! South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music! 20 September 2023 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
View all Opinion
Beware! These are Cape Town's smash and grab hotspots

20 September 2023 1:30 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Smash and grab
Cape Town smash and grab
Smash and grab hotspots

Police say this type of crime is on the rise.

Lester Kiewit is joined by the Metropolitan Police Department's Wayne le Roux, Alfred Magwaca from Langa CPF and George Smal, Auto Care Centre owner.

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com
Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

RELATED:JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic

It's one of the most common crimes South Africans are subjected to and police say there have been a spike in incidents of smash and grab attacks in Cape Town recently.

In this type of crime, motorists are targeted by criminals while behind the wheel.

Often, the perpetrator is able to make off with things like mobile phones, handbags, laptops, but lately there have been reports of them even managing to take items off the back of bakkies and trucks.

In one case, a bicycle was removed from the back of a car.

Le Roux says in general, people do report the incidents to the police.

But we also have a lot of cases where people don't follow up, maybe their insurance pays out for the laptop or phone, and then these cases fall off the roll again.

Wayne le Roux, Chief: Metropolitan Police Department

There are hotspots, but when there's [police] visibility in certain areas it's a known fact that crime gets displaced and moves to other areas.

Wayne le Roux, Chief: Metropolitan Police Department

Among the top hotspots in Cape Town are:

  • Valhalla Drive in the Bishop Lavis area

  • Jakes Gerwel Drive between Langa and Bonteheuwel

  • Borcherd's Quarry Road in the vicinity of Nyanga

...Stellenbosch Arterial near Adam Tas and Valhalla Drive near Jakkalsvlei is one of our hotspots.

Wayne le Roux, Chief: Metropolitan Police Department

Le Roux says in some parts of the City, communities are taking the roads back and staging active presence at particular smash and grab hotspots.

Magwaca says motorists themselves also need to be accountable.

There are people that are reckless...they want to communicate [on the phone] while commuting in a hotspot. That needs to be prohibited.

Alfred Magwaca, Langa Community Policing Forum

We have tried all that we can. Their are patrols from communities in Bonteheuwel and Langa but they cannot be there the whole day.

Alfred Magwaca, Langa Community Policing Forum

Smal agrees that there has been an increase in this type of crime.

He says smash and grab film for car windows has proved to be effective.

The film acts like an invisible barrier slowing access to the vehicle.

It is designed to keep the window intact in the event of a smash and grab incident.

If you have nothing on your glass, it's going to be much easier to get into your vehicle.

George Smal, Owner - Auto Care Centre

RELATED:Traffic boss identifies three Cape smash-and-grab hot spots

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.














