What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including a women who had to have all her limbs removed after eating contaminated fish.
Skip to 3:52 for this one.
Friedman says that the New York Post reported the story where a woman named Laura Barajas (40) ate raw tilapia fish after bringing it home from a local market in San Jose - the fish was contaminated with a lethal strain of bacteria.
Barajas reportedly spent more than a month in hospital fighting an infection of 'Vibrio vulnificus' bacteria which is supposedly caused by an increase in water temperatures.
During this time, people close to Barajas reported that she "almost lost her life and was on a respirator" before having all four of her limbs removed during a lifesaving surgery due to the bacteria spreading, causing sepsis.
The woman survived this but is now left limbless.
Friedman says "this is scary."
This is an OMG story. The statistics are not that high but it still happens. There are a lot of issues around fish so be careful when you eat it.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
Artist sued for delivering blank canvas as conceptual art piece
A court in Denmark has ordered artist, Jens Haaning to repay a museum $76,400 after he delivered completely blank canvases.Read More
What you need to know about sectional titles
Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles.Read More
A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices
Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied.Read More
What you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak
As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases in South Africa.Read More
Why the bone marrow registry needs a more diverse donor pool
It is all about genes when it comes to bone marrow donor matches.Read More
[WATCH] Not in Italy! Woman punished for mixing spaghetti with a SAUCE
Italy has a tradition of not mixing spaghetti with sauce. Did you know that?Read More
What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care?
As far as we know, there is exactly one planet in our Solar System – and the galaxy – which hosts life. And you’re on it.Read More
‘Digital necromancy’: People are bringing the dead 'back' with AI
Scientists believe bringing people back from the dead with AI is just an extension of our grieving practices.Read More
Chatbots for medical advice: Three ways to avoid misleading information
The first rule is: don't use it.Read More