What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including a women who had to have all her limbs removed after eating contaminated fish.

Friedman says that the New York Post reported the story where a woman named Laura Barajas (40) ate raw tilapia fish after bringing it home from a local market in San Jose - the fish was contaminated with a lethal strain of bacteria.

Barajas reportedly spent more than a month in hospital fighting an infection of 'Vibrio vulnificus' bacteria which is supposedly caused by an increase in water temperatures.

During this time, people close to Barajas reported that she "almost lost her life and was on a respirator" before having all four of her limbs removed during a lifesaving surgery due to the bacteria spreading, causing sepsis.

The woman survived this but is now left limbless.

Friedman says "this is scary."

This is an OMG story. The statistics are not that high but it still happens. There are a lot of issues around fish so be careful when you eat it. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

