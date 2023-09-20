Air Force establishes a Space Command: ‘You have to be prepared for everything’





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dean Wingrin, Defence Analyst.

The Air force’s space command section will be working in partnership with the South African National Space Agency.

The goal of this will be to ensure the country is ready for an air attack considering the advances in warfare technology.

Wingrin says this is a recent development that is still working out all the fine details, but will essentially be used to manage all our defence-related space activity.

It is nothing new as such, what the Air Force is going to be doing. They are just going to be moving and centralising existing space-related activities more into one office. Dean Wingrin, Defence Analyst

He says that even though South Africa is not engaging in any kind of warfare, it is vital to have an up-to-date defence force.

You have to be prepared for everything. Dean Wingrin, Defence Analyst

