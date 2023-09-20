Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge
The presenter of the anti-crime show, Sizokuthola, has been released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police.
He is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man during the taping of the show.
Sowetan Live reports that the man, Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrie, who is believed to be an alleged drug dealer, was declared dead after the crew confronted him.
Police confirmed in July that a murder case had been opened against the presenter.
In a statement, the Xolani Khumalo Foundation said that the team acted in line with the law during the operation.
“Khumalo and the team operated according to the strictest standard of professionalism when engaged in securing accountability from those that sell drugs and choose to harm the communities where they choose to operate.”
Press Release: SAPS has requested that Xolani Khumalo must hand himself over in connection with the incident led to a drug dealer dying.#HandsOffXolani #DrugFreeSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/I4fgeqzWqo' Xolani Khumalo Foundation (@xkfoundation) September 19, 2023
Sizokuthola is well known for exposing and raiding drug-infested areas.
Khumalo is expected back in court on 19 October.
This article first appeared on 947 : Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge
