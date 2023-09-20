Streaming issues? Report here
Why the bone marrow registry needs a more diverse donor pool

20 September 2023 1:13 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
bone marrow donor

It is all about genes when it comes to bone marrow donor matches.

Africa Melane speaks to Health-E.org.za journalist, Lilita Gcwabe.

Did you know that genetics play an important role in finding a matching stem cell donor?

Patients in need of a transplant are most likely to find a match among those from the same ethnic background as them.

Such is the case with 11-year-old Oreokame from the Northern Cape.

He was diagnosed with Fanconi anaemia at the age of four and has lived with it for a great part of his life.

Because the rare genetic disease mainly affects the bone marrow, it results in decreased production of all types of blood cells.

If he does not receive a blood stem cell transplant as soon as possible, he may not see another birthday.

Finding a suitable match has been unsuccessful thus far, his whole family has been tested and they are not a match.

This means he must rely on an unrelated donor match.

This is where race and ethnicity come in, says Gcwabe.

This is because of the way that the genes connect, the role these genes play in diseases and immune defence.

Lilita Gcwabe, journalist – Health-E.org.za

If you would like to make a difference in someone’s life, there are two bone marrow registries – DKMS Africa and the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

Registering as a donor is simple, and a quick DNA swab can help determine if you are a match.

I think following through to that donation is something that is important for people who are registering to do.

Lilita Gcwabe, journalist – Health-E.org.za

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : Why the bone marrow registry needs a more diverse donor pool




