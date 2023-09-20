A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices
Woolies has done it again, providing their fans with 'a slice of happy'.
For just R39.99, you can have your sweet tooth cravings satisfied without having to invest in a whole cake (or feeling guilty about finishing it in one sitting).
The flavours include the rainbow, chocolate caramel and carrot cake.
Thank you @WOOLWORTHS_SA , I'll forever be grateful 🙏🏼 Cake Slices at last!!! pic.twitter.com/udEaFogaCE' Charlotte (@Ms_Chanty_) September 19, 2023
RELATED: Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo
After receiving a huge demand and making the dreams of cake-lovers come true, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user praised the retailer for working harder than the devil.
The devil might work hard, but @WOOLWORTHS_SA works harder 😂' Professor McGoneGirl (@southpaw94_) September 18, 2023
X user @Thipsy991 said: "Wow wonderful. Sometimes you just want a little slice of cake. Also cake for people who stay alone and stuff. I like it."
"Oh wow! So they listened. Another reason why @WOOLWORTHS_SA is my favourite store", said @leratokeele.
Another said: "Now I won’t feel guilty when I finish it in one sitting."
Would you pay R39.99 for a slice of cake?
Source : Woolworths website
