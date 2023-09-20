Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA

20 September 2023 3:09 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
UN General Assembly
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report.

Bongani Bingwa is joined by Crystal Orderson to discuss the role of African leaders at this week's UN General Assembly in New York.

African leaders are in New York this week for the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Thousands of meetings and speeches will take place over the course of the UNGA summit, with 140 heads of state and governments scheduled to attend.

While the usual focus of the global event is on development, Orderson says for her, the point of interest will be the smaller meetings held on the sidelines of the event.

One that's of particular interest was between Nigeria and South Africa - Bola Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa...we know that Tinubu took power a few months ago.

Crystal Orderson, Journalist

Orderson explains why that meeting was so significant.

There was real hostility between the Nigerians and South Africans during the Muhammadu Buhari presidency...

Crystal Orderson, Journalist

He's [Tinubu] really dealing with domestic issues, he's ended that billion dollar petrol subsidy, he's been lifting foreign exchange trading curbs, far reaching economic changes.

Crystal Orderson, Journalist

I think Africa needs a strong Nigeria and South Africa because of course, we need these two countries with the biggest GDP.

Crystal Orderson, Journalist

Tinubu is already the chairperson of The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa.

Listen to the full episode above.

Click below to watch President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the United Nations General Debate in New York on Tuesday.

RELATED:Fast-tracking Africa's digital revolution


This article first appeared on 702 : A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA




20 September 2023 3:09 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
UN General Assembly
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

