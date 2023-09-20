What you need to know about sectional titles
Clement Manyathela speaks to the acting Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Services, Thembelihle Mbatha.
Sectional titles refer to complex living, where you essentially own everything within the four walls of your property.
Everything outside of that (hallways, the garden, the lift, etc.) is communally owned and maintained.
Sectional titles are governed by two main laws – the Community Scheme Ombuds Service Act and the Sectional Title Scheme Management Act.
Body corporates manage and maintain all the communal areas in the complex while the homeowners are responsible for their respective units.
Mbatha says body corporates are established in line with the above mentioned acts, and must establish the rules to help maintain the complex and keep owners accountable.
If the owner fails to maintain their section, there would be rules on how to handle a default owner who doesn’t take care of the property as would have been agreed when they purchased that particular property.Thembelihle Mbatha, acting Chief Ombud – Community Schemes Ombud Services
Three elements to a sectional title – ownership of that section, co-ownership of any adjoining properties, and as an owner, you would automatically become part of the body corporate.
Complexes, townhouses, estates, and apartments are all governed by the same laws.
Mbatha says that in many cases, people have bad experiences with sectional titles because the body corporate has not been established properly.
The main issues of dispute include:
• Body corporates don’t take out insurance for the common property
• They do not make provisions for future maintenance
• There is no reserve and administrative fund to run the estate
