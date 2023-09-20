[LISTEN] Are the lines in student-teacher relationships becoming too blurred?





Clarence Ford speaks to Western Cape Education Department Communications Director, Bronagh Hammond and Vanessa Le Roux from Parents for Equal Education.

Photos of students at a high school in Cape Town allegedly smoking and drinking with a teacher recently went viral.

These photos caused uproar from parents and other members of the community who were shocked by this inappropriate conduct.

However, the Lentegeur High School teacher in question claimed that the photos were taken out of context.

She said it was a role play for a Life Orientation exercise using sweet cigarettes and non-alcoholic drinks.

The teacher apologised for the upset caused and said she understood how it could be perceived.

The Western Cape Education Department says that this is still an ongoing investigation and that there are guidelines on professional conduct from teachers concerning social media and relationships with pupils.

The situation was made worse as a learner somehow got hold of and posted a picture of the same teacher in her underwear.

This has raised the question of whether students have become too familiar with the new younger generation of teachers, who are in some cases only a few years older.

Le Roux says that in some cases the teachers are putting themselves in these positions, particularly in this case where it is clear how parents would perceive this.

Aren’t there other ways to present these kinds of lessons? Vanessa Le Roux, Parents for Equal Education

She adds that regardless of how innocent a situation may seem, as soon as students or teachers start filming it, it completely changes the dynamic.

I am shocked about how teachers behave on social media. Vanessa Le Roux, Parents for Equal Education

Hammond says that she believes the role-playing exercise went too far and was inappropriate.

It does not reflect our values. Bronagh Hammond, Communications Director - WCED

