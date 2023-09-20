Calm restored in Swellendam after violent protests
CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored in the township of Railton in Swellendam following violent protests there earlier on Wednesday.
Angry residents protesting over indigent benefits set a community hall alight.
Wednesday’s shutdown follows a similar protest in the town in August, where a municipal building was torched.
A community centre used as temporary municipal offices and a vehicle from the fire department was torched earlier today.' Kayleen Morgan (@ietskaylo) September 20, 2023
The municipality moved here over a month ago after those offices were also torched during a strike over water and electricity last month.
- @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/4sGFQfeaLe
Among other things, residents are demanding free electricity units and rebates for pensioners.
However, Mayor Francois du Rand said residents needed to re-register first in order for those services to be restored.
Du Rand said that the policy was in place to ensure that the system was not abused by those who did not qualify.
But residents are adamant that the policy should be reviewed.
The community of Railton in Swellendam, just two hours away from Cape Town, are left to pick up the pieces of what’s left of their community hall which has been gutted by a fire.
Young and old are helping to carry out chairs and tables that were not damaged by the blaze.
Some residents say they understand the anger felt by some residents but add that their actions are unwarranted.
"We must rebuild it again but how can we rebuild it if some of the people are burning it down and some of the people want to rebuild?" one resident said.
Community leaders have been in talks with the mayor for weeks to resolve the matter.
This article first appeared on EWN : Calm restored in Swellendam after violent protests
