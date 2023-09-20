Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August. 20 September 2023 7:22 PM
[LISTEN] Are the lines in student-teacher relationships becoming too blurred? Two photos of students at Lentegeur High School seemingly smoking and drinking with a teacher recently went viral. 20 September 2023 3:04 PM
Community hall, vehicle torched during Swellendam service delivery protest A Swellendam resident said that the situation was volatile and real leadership, backup and help were needed at this time. 20 September 2023 1:20 PM
View all Local
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
View all Politics
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers. 20 September 2023 11:54 AM
What's stopping SA’s smallholder vegetable farmers from getting financed? The lack of patient financing stands in the way of farmers being able to access reliable and consistent markets. 20 September 2023 11:22 AM
View all Business
What you need to know about sectional titles Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles. 20 September 2023 2:40 PM
What you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases in South Africa. 20 September 2023 1:36 PM
Why the bone marrow registry needs a more diverse donor pool It is all about genes when it comes to bone marrow donor matches. 20 September 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia Here's what you need to know about France versus Namibia at Stade de Marseille, on Thursday, 21 September. 20 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge Xolani Khumalo was released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police. 20 September 2023 12:46 PM
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens. 20 September 2023 12:07 PM
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman! South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music! 20 September 2023 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

20 September 2023 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Car accident
The Money Show
Tow truck
Bruce Whitfield
Tow truck scam
car insurance
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
towing companies

Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.

Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about bogus authorisation to have your car towed after an accident.

@ angurt/123rf.com
@ angurt/123rf.com

Most motorists are familiar with the feeding frenzy that can erupt at the scene of an accident to cash in on towing away damaged cars.

It's not a new trick - some tow truck operators ask upset drivers for the name of their insurance company and offer to call for authorisation to tow the car, but don't actually do so.

The 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' scam can result in hefty towing and storage fees.

Later they discover that the insurer was not contacted by the tow truck operator, did not authorise the tow - the operator is not on their 'panel' - and therefore the tow will not be covered.  And worse, that form they signed - 'just to confirm the particulars and condition of their car' - actually committed them to paying exorbitant sums for towing and daily storage of their car.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Sometimes it’s not the insured person who gets taken for this kind of ride - it’s the other party involved in the accident, the one who doesn’t have any insurance.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisits this scenario after two consumers asked for her help after being involved in an accident - one insured, and one not.

Knowler's golden rule:

NEVER let a stranger at the scene - be it the other motorist or a tow truck operator - make a call and then hand you the phone to discuss towing your car from the scene.

You have no way of knowing who it is you're actually talking to.

Signing a towing form:

Before signing a form handed to you by a tow truck operator, read it very carefully before signing. (The sections relating to financial commitment are usually on the back.)

The form must disclose the towing fee, along with all the extras, PLUS exactly where your car will be towed. (The storage fee will escalate alarmingly if you take days to locate and collect your car.)

If you are insured:

Save the name and number of your insurer’s towing hotline on your cellphone, and call them yourself.

If you are not insured:

Save the SA Towing & Recovery Association 24-hour number on your cellphone and call them for details of a Satra member in your area.

The same goes for the United Towing Association of SA (Utasa).

Satra: 0861 072872

Utasa: 0861 188272.

Scroll up to listen to Knowler's detailed advice




20 September 2023 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Car accident
The Money Show
Tow truck
Bruce Whitfield
Tow truck scam
car insurance
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
towing companies

More from Business

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady

20 September 2023 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC reports less than 13% of TV licence holders paid their fees last year

20 September 2023 4:57 PM

Is it time to say goodbye to TV licences?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies selling individual cake slices / Woolworths website

A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices

20 September 2023 2:33 PM

Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event

20 September 2023 11:54 AM

Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© settapongd/123rf.com

What's stopping SA’s smallholder vegetable farmers from getting financed?

20 September 2023 11:22 AM

The lack of patient financing stands in the way of farmers being able to access reliable and consistent markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60's "response to the Springbok kit" video on YouTube

WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault

19 September 2023 9:44 PM

Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blood glucose monitor and flex pen for injecting insulin.Picture: Freeimages.com

Aspen lands huge deal to manufacture insulin in SA, for Africa

19 September 2023 9:34 PM

The partnership with healthcare giant Novo Nordisk is a breakthrough for the African continent says Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Damon Galgut winning the 2021 Booker Prize for The Promise - partial image of pic posted by The Booker Prizes on Facebook

Funders of The Promise on stage are the type of arts patrons we need - Galgut

19 September 2023 8:22 PM

The stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel 'The Promise' makes its world debut in Cape Town this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station.Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company

19 September 2023 8:02 PM

The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© naypong/123rf.com

AA warns motorists of massive fuel price hikes set for October

19 September 2023 4:00 PM

If the predictions are true, the increases would push fuel prices up to levels last seen in July last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image source: YouTube screengrab from channel: News On 6/KOTV

Artist sued for delivering blank canvas as conceptual art piece

20 September 2023 2:48 PM

A court in Denmark has ordered artist, Jens Haaning to repay a museum $76,400 after he delivered completely blank canvases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

What you need to know about sectional titles

20 September 2023 2:40 PM

Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies selling individual cake slices / Woolworths website

A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices

20 September 2023 2:33 PM

Ever craved something sweet but not an entire cake? Well, thanks to Woolies, your cravings can now be satisfied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

djedzura/123rf

What you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak

20 September 2023 1:36 PM

As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Jarun Ontakrai/123rf

Why the bone marrow registry needs a more diverse donor pool

20 September 2023 1:13 PM

It is all about genes when it comes to bone marrow donor matches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A chef prepares sushi Picture: Pixbay.com

What in the fish happened? Woman forced to amputate limbs after eating raw fish

20 September 2023 12:54 PM

A woman in California had all of her limbs amputated after eating undercooked tilapia fish that had been contaminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Not in Italy! Woman punished for mixing spaghetti with a SAUCE

20 September 2023 12:24 PM

Italy has a tradition of not mixing spaghetti with sauce. Did you know that?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care?

20 September 2023 12:10 PM

As far as we know, there is exactly one planet in our Solar System – and the galaxy – which hosts life. And you’re on it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

‘Digital necromancy’: People are bringing the dead 'back' with AI

20 September 2023 11:58 AM

Scientists believe bringing people back from the dead with AI is just an extension of our grieving practices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

Chatbots for medical advice: Three ways to avoid misleading information

20 September 2023 11:46 AM

The first rule is: don't use it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60's "response to the Springbok kit" video on YouTube

WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault

19 September 2023 9:44 PM

Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rawpixel/123rf

Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert

19 September 2023 9:30 AM

Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The previous two Public Protectors, Thuli Madonsela (picture: Eyewitness News) and Busiswe Mkhwebane (Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News). (Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is currently the acting Public Protector). Who will succeed them?

MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for

14 September 2023 6:36 AM

We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ teksomolika/123rf.com

Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you

13 September 2023 9:12 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans gather at OR Tambo, singing and dancing as they welcome the national rugby team home. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'

7 September 2023 7:05 AM

For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Eskort SA's Go Springbox TV campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising

6 September 2023 8:25 PM

Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by F. Muhammad on Pixabay

Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?

6 September 2023 7:44 PM

On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from King Price 'Generating Gees' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?

5 September 2023 9:23 PM

A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC reports less than 13% of TV licence holders paid their fees last year

Business

Calm restored in Swellendam after violent protests

Local

A slice of happy: Woolies now selling R39.99 individual cake slices

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Ubhubhisile umoya eGauteng, bekunomhlangano nge-rank yaseMhlanga

20 September 2023 9:37 PM

Some members of the public question how fire at Sars building started

20 September 2023 8:47 PM

Tsakane calm after protests but roads still blocked with rocks, says EMPD

20 September 2023 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA