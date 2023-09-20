Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car





Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about bogus authorisation to have your car towed after an accident.

@ angurt/123rf.com

Most motorists are familiar with the feeding frenzy that can erupt at the scene of an accident to cash in on towing away damaged cars.

It's not a new trick - some tow truck operators ask upset drivers for the name of their insurance company and offer to call for authorisation to tow the car, but don't actually do so.

The 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' scam can result in hefty towing and storage fees.

Later they discover that the insurer was not contacted by the tow truck operator, did not authorise the tow - the operator is not on their 'panel' - and therefore the tow will not be covered. And worse, that form they signed - 'just to confirm the particulars and condition of their car' - actually committed them to paying exorbitant sums for towing and daily storage of their car. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Sometimes it’s not the insured person who gets taken for this kind of ride - it’s the other party involved in the accident, the one who doesn’t have any insurance. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisits this scenario after two consumers asked for her help after being involved in an accident - one insured, and one not.

Knowler's golden rule:

NEVER let a stranger at the scene - be it the other motorist or a tow truck operator - make a call and then hand you the phone to discuss towing your car from the scene.

You have no way of knowing who it is you're actually talking to.

Signing a towing form:

Before signing a form handed to you by a tow truck operator, read it very carefully before signing. (The sections relating to financial commitment are usually on the back.)

The form must disclose the towing fee, along with all the extras, PLUS exactly where your car will be towed. (The storage fee will escalate alarmingly if you take days to locate and collect your car.)

If you are insured:

Save the name and number of your insurer’s towing hotline on your cellphone, and call them yourself.

If you are not insured:

Save the SA Towing & Recovery Association 24-hour number on your cellphone and call them for details of a Satra member in your area.

The same goes for the United Towing Association of SA (Utasa).

Satra: 0861 072872

Utasa: 0861 188272.

