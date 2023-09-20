CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass
"The private sector has the ideas and the skills to rescue South Africa — but the state is the stumbling block"
That's the top line of an editorial in the Financial Mail ahead of publishing an article on the solutions top CEOs have in mind to bring the country back from the brink.
The publication challenged the business leaders to come up with practical solutions to fix SA Inc.
Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail.
We approached probably around 30 people who we thought would add real value and most of them responded except for a few who struggled with time constraints. We asked an impossible question: what could you do in three months to change the trajectory, you know the quick win.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Financial Mail received some very practical ideas from many of those approached that "could move the dial" Rose reports.
Obviously there were strong thoughts on the big issues affecting us like power and logistics he says.
Accountability was another key theme.
Maria Ramos talked about the fact of how we have skyrocketing violence rates in this country that is more than many countries at war, and yet nobody in the police has been fired. She suggested that the entire top brass of the SAPS get cleared out.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Rose highlights another more "left field" idea government might not agree with.
Stephen Van Coller - CEO of EOH - talked about how we need to change the mining regime so that mining royalties don't go to the state, instead they go into the communities in which the mines operate so they can supply water and education, that sort of thing.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Rose agrees that many of South Africa's top business figures are quite optimistic about the possibility of "fixing" South Africa despite a sense of disillusionment with the state.
I don't think they'd still be in their jobs if they thought it was all a failure...Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
We asked them about the GDP of the country as well - they said 1% is the prognosis but if we change these things, then it could be much higher... However it does depend on performance coming from the state and through policies... and to some extent there is a sense of disillusionment that these big promises of say six years ago just haven't been implemented.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
