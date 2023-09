Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady

Annual consumer inflation edged up slightly in August to 4.8%, from 4.7% in July.

The uptick in the CPI number comes after four consecutive months of decline notes Statistics SA.

The number is also still at the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank's target range.

Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to cool, which took some of the heat off the headline rate.

However this was not enough to counteract a rise in fuel prices and increases in municipal tariffs, Stats SA said.

The latest inflation numbers come on the eve of a meeting of the Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). At the MPC's last meeting in July, it was decided to keep the repo rate unchanged.

Bruce Whitfield asks Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa if there are any red flags hidden in the detail of the CPI stats for August.

Inflation has been coming down for three months now so the figure of 4.8% was within expectations... In July last year inflation peaked at 7.8% and because of that high base it has been coming down... If you look at the August figure, that is where we see the base is starting to moderate. Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank

Right now we expect inflation to continue edging up the reason as fuel prices are expected to increase... We also experienced an increase in electricity prices which will push administered prices higher. In addition there is a threat which is likely to emanate from the impact of La Niña weather patterns, which will keep food prices higher. Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank

What we can expect from the SARB when the interest rate decision is announced on Thursday?

While inflation will obviously be reason for concern on the part of the MPC, there is good news Khosa says.

Even though inflation ticked up and we expect it to continue edging up through the remainder of the year it will still likely remain below the 6% upper end of the budget range. The Reserve Bank is going to still talk tough on inflation but we don't expect them to increase interest rates. Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank

The 475 basis points we have accommodated so far is starting to have a significant impact on the economy, and the Governor acknowledged in the previous MPC meeting that credit conditions _are _tightening. Johannes Khosa, Economist - Nedbank

