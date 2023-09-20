Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Inflation edges up slightly but interest rates expected to remain steady Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August. 20 September 2023 7:22 PM
[LISTEN] Are the lines in student-teacher relationships becoming too blurred? Two photos of students at Lentegeur High School seemingly smoking and drinking with a teacher recently went viral. 20 September 2023 3:04 PM
Community hall, vehicle torched during Swellendam service delivery protest A Swellendam resident said that the situation was volatile and real leadership, backup and help were needed at this time. 20 September 2023 1:20 PM
View all Local
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding... 19 September 2023 8:02 PM
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote' The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment. 19 September 2023 2:34 PM
NDP is 'dead in the water' Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak. 19 September 2023 2:06 PM
View all Politics
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
Primedia Group reveals fast-track growth at a closed industry event Primedia has re-engineered and enhanced its value proposition to the media industry, including advertisers and marketers. 20 September 2023 11:54 AM
What's stopping SA’s smallholder vegetable farmers from getting financed? The lack of patient financing stands in the way of farmers being able to access reliable and consistent markets. 20 September 2023 11:22 AM
View all Business
What you need to know about sectional titles Thembelihle Mbatha (acting Chief Ombud) breaks down the complexities of sectional titles. 20 September 2023 2:40 PM
What you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases in South Africa. 20 September 2023 1:36 PM
Why the bone marrow registry needs a more diverse donor pool It is all about genes when it comes to bone marrow donor matches. 20 September 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok) Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports. 20 September 2023 12:51 PM
Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided. 20 September 2023 12:36 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia Here's what you need to know about France versus Namibia at Stade de Marseille, on Thursday, 21 September. 20 September 2023 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo released on bail, faces murder charge Xolani Khumalo was released on R20,000 bail after handing himself over to police. 20 September 2023 12:46 PM
Taylor Swift drops fans a Google puzzle, clues suggest collab with Nicki Minaj Here's why we think a collab might be coming from these queens. 20 September 2023 12:07 PM
Happy 62nd birthday, Wouter Kellerman! South Africa's Grammy-winning flautist celebrates a birthday today and so... we celebrate his music! 20 September 2023 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo Iran was hit with Ronaldo mania as the football superstar touched down in Tehran with his Saudi team. 20 September 2023 11:18 AM
Say Cheese! Ramaphosa and Zelensky have meeting at UN General Assembly President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 20 September 2023 11:05 AM
'Russia prepared to start World War 3 if things go awry' US President Joe Biden is urging the world to stand up to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 20 September 2023 9:36 AM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springbok... 19 September 2023 9:44 PM
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car. 19 September 2023 9:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
View all Opinion
Bruce Whitfield talks to Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa after Stats SA releases the CPI numbers for August.